1,4-Diisopropylbenzene Industry Outlook Report 2026-2036

Dublin, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "1,4-Diisopropylbenzene Market Outlook 2026-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 14-diisopropylbenzene market is valued at USD 139.10 million in 2025 and is expected to grow to USD 222.38 million by 2036, registering a CAGR of 4.24%. In 2026, the industry size of the global 14-diisopropylbenzene market is expected to be USD 146.85 million. The growing agrochemical industry is a key driver of the 14-diisopropylbenzene (DIPB) market, as the compound is widely used as an intermediate in the production of herbicides and pesticides that are essential for securing healthy and high-quality harvests.

Global Segmentation 1,4-diisopropylbenzene Analysis (2026-2036)

By Purity Level

< 95%, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

-98%, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

-99%, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

-99.5%, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

>99.5%, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

By Application

Chemical Intermediates, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Surfactants and Cleaning Agents, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Pharmaceutical Intermediates, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Agrochemical, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Lubricants & Additives, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Polymer Synthesis, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Antioxidants, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Stabilizers, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Others, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

By End-Use

Chemical & Petrochemical, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Electronics & Electrical, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Agriculture, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Automotive & Transportation, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Consumer Gods, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Paint and Coatings, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Textiles, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Aerospace, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Research and Development, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Others, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

By Application

Automotive, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Factory Automation, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Data Servers, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Consumer Electronics, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Mobile Phones, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Others, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Company Market Share, 2036 (%)

Business Profile of Key Enterprise

Eastman Chemical Company

BASF SE

Dow Chemical Company

Evonik Industries AG

SI Group, Inc

Goodyear Chemicals

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd

Kanto Chemical Co., Inc

SAGECHEM

Syntechem Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



1. An Outline of the Global 1,4-Diisopropylbenzene Market



2. Research Methodology & Approach



3. Executive Summary



4. Growth Drivers



5. Major Roadblocks



6. Opportunities



7. Prevalent Trends



8. Government Regulation



9. Growth Outlook



10. Competitive White Space Analysis - Identifying Untapped Market Gaps



11. Risk Overview



12. SWOT



13. Technological Advancement



14. Technology Maturity Matrix for 1,4-Diisopropylbenzene



15. Recent News



16. Regional Demand



17. Global 1,4-Diisopropylbenzene by Geography - Strategic Comparative Analysis



18. Strategic Segment Analysis: 1,4-diisopropylbenzene Demand Landscape



19. Global 1,4-Diisopropylbenzene Demand Trends Driven by Sustainability, DIPB Grades, Digital Process Optimization (2026-2036)



20. Root Cause Analysis (RCA) for discovering problems of the 1,4-Diisopropylbenzene Porter Five Forces



21. PESTLE



22. Comparative Positioning



23. 1,4-Diisopropylbenzene - Key Player Analysis (2036)



24. Competitive Landscape: Key Suppliers/Players



25. Competitive Model: A Detailed Inside View for Investors



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rghxpf

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