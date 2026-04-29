1,4-Diisopropylbenzene Industry Outlook Report 2026-2036

Dublin, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "1,4-Diisopropylbenzene Market Outlook 2026-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 14-diisopropylbenzene market is valued at USD 139.10 million in 2025 and is expected to grow to USD 222.38 million by 2036, registering a CAGR of 4.24%. In 2026, the industry size of the global 14-diisopropylbenzene market is expected to be USD 146.85 million. The growing agrochemical industry is a key driver of the 14-diisopropylbenzene (DIPB) market, as the compound is widely used as an intermediate in the production of herbicides and pesticides that are essential for securing healthy and high-quality harvests.
Global Segmentation 1,4-diisopropylbenzene Analysis (2026-2036)
By Purity Level
- < 95%, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- -98%, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- -99%, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- -99.5%, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- >99.5%, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
By Application
- Chemical Intermediates, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Surfactants and Cleaning Agents, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Pharmaceutical Intermediates, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Agrochemical, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Lubricants & Additives, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Polymer Synthesis, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Antioxidants, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Stabilizers, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Others, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
By End-Use
- Chemical & Petrochemical, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Electronics & Electrical, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Agriculture, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Automotive & Transportation, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Consumer Gods, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Paint and Coatings, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Textiles, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Aerospace, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Research and Development, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Others, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
By Application
- Automotive, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Factory Automation, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Data Servers, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Consumer Electronics, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Mobile Phones, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Others, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
Company Market Share, 2036 (%)
- Business Profile of Key Enterprise
- Eastman Chemical Company
- BASF SE
- Dow Chemical Company
- Evonik Industries AG
- SI Group, Inc
- Goodyear Chemicals
- Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd
- Kanto Chemical Co., Inc
- SAGECHEM
- Syntechem Co., Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
1. An Outline of the Global 1,4-Diisopropylbenzene Market
2. Research Methodology & Approach
3. Executive Summary
4. Growth Drivers
5. Major Roadblocks
6. Opportunities
7. Prevalent Trends
8. Government Regulation
9. Growth Outlook
10. Competitive White Space Analysis - Identifying Untapped Market Gaps
11. Risk Overview
12. SWOT
13. Technological Advancement
14. Technology Maturity Matrix for 1,4-Diisopropylbenzene
15. Recent News
16. Regional Demand
17. Global 1,4-Diisopropylbenzene by Geography - Strategic Comparative Analysis
18. Strategic Segment Analysis: 1,4-diisopropylbenzene Demand Landscape
19. Global 1,4-Diisopropylbenzene Demand Trends Driven by Sustainability, DIPB Grades, Digital Process Optimization (2026-2036)
20. Root Cause Analysis (RCA) for discovering problems of the 1,4-Diisopropylbenzene Porter Five Forces
21. PESTLE
22. Comparative Positioning
23. 1,4-Diisopropylbenzene - Key Player Analysis (2036)
24. Competitive Landscape: Key Suppliers/Players
25. Competitive Model: A Detailed Inside View for Investors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rghxpf
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