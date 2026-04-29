Stopping the ‘Silent Killer:’ How to Check, Prevent and Manage High Blood Pressure

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feature Impact) High blood pressure poses significant health risks for people of all ages, but there are effective ways to both prevent and manage this “silent killer” by working with a health care professional to make lifestyle changes.

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Hypertension, also known as high blood pressure, is when the force of blood flowing through blood vessels is consistently too high. This condition makes the heart work harder than normal and can damage arteries, increasing the risk of heart disease, stroke and other health problems.

High blood pressure is the leading risk factor for stroke and heart conditions such as coronary artery disease, heart failure and atrial fibrillation. Strengthening evidence also shows high blood pressure is linked to risk of cognitive decline and dementia, which is why the American Heart Association is working to increase awareness and encourage people to manage blood pressure. Protect your heart and brain both now and in the future with this information and wellness advice.

Who Can Have High Blood Pressure?

Anyone can develop high blood pressure, which is why it’s encouraged for everyone – in all age groups, including children and young adults – to have their blood pressure checked at annual physicals or wellness checkups. For those with a history of high blood pressure or risk factors for developing the condition, more frequent measurements may be recommended.

Major risk factors for high blood pressure include excess weight, diabetes, high cholesterol, smoking, lack of physical activity, alcohol consumption and a diet high in sodium and low in potassium.

Nearly half of adults in the U.S. have high blood pressure and many don’t even know it. Of those with high blood pressure, about 75% don’t have the condition under control. Because it typically shows no symptoms, it’s often called a “silent killer.”

How is Blood Pressure Checked?

To get the best blood pressure reading, sit in a chair with support for your back with both feet flat on the ground.

Use a validated, automatic, cuff-style, upper-arm monitor. Remove clothing over the arm that will be used and rest for at least 5 minutes. Extend your arm and support it at heart level while staying quiet and still then take multiple readings and record the results. Aim to measure at the same time each day.

For most adults, a normal blood pressure reading should be less than 120/80 mm Hg.

What Happens After a High Blood Pressure Diagnosis?

Recognizing and taking quick action to control high blood pressure can significantly lower the risk of severe health consequences, including heart attack and stroke, and improve overall health. If you’ve been diagnosed with high blood pressure, work with a health care professional to design a treatment plan that works for you. It may include lifestyle changes to your diet or activity levels or medication.

How Can High Blood Pressure Be Prevented or Managed?

Preventing high blood pressure is possible. Talk with a health care professional to create a plan that works for you, which may include small steps like eating a heart-healthy diet, staying active and maintaining a healthy weight.

For those diagnosed with high blood pressure, maintaining a healthy weight by staying active (at least 150 minutes of moderate activity per week) and eating a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, lean protein and whole grains are important. Even losing 5% of your weight can help improve blood pressure.

It’s also important to reduce or avoid alcohol consumption and tobacco use. Consider stress-reducing activities, including meditation, breathing control or yoga. For many individuals, adhering to prescribed medications is essential to effectively control blood pressure and reduce the risk of serious health complications.

To learn more about blood pressure management and how to check it properly, visit heart.org/bp .

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Michael French

michael.french@featureimpact.com

https://editors.featureimpact.com/

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