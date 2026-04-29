FleetOwl Launches Fuel Card Program

PLANTATION, Fla., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FleetOwl LLC (FleetOwl) today announced the launch of its new Fuel Card Program, a solution designed to help any business that operates vehicles dramatically reduce one of their largest operating expenses: diesel fuel. This would include trucking companies, carriers, owner-operators, construction firms, utilities, delivery services, independent home service companies, and more.

The FleetOwl Fuel Card Program offers savings of up to 30% on diesel fuel costs at over 13,000 fueling locations across the United States — transforming how operators manage fuel spend, expense reporting, and operational efficiency.

Fuel costs represent a significant portion of total fleet overhead, and traditional payment methods such as business credit cards do little to control price volatility or provide transparent reporting. FleetOwl’s Fuel Card Program solves these challenges by combining discounts, a nationwide fueling network, and real-time spending control and reporting tools that empower fleet managers to cut costs and boost profitability.

“This is a game-changer for operators, especially with the recent increase in the cost of fuel,” said Dan Brink , Fleet Owl’s Chief Revenue Officer. “Our Fuel Card Program delivers real, measurable fuel cost savings — up to 30% off diesel fuel prices — at thousands of fueling stations nationwide while giving operators full control and insight into every purchase.”

Savings and Nationwide Coverage

Up to 30% fuel cost reduction on average compared to standard fuel outlets.

on average compared to standard fuel outlets. Accepted at more than 13,000 fueling locations throughout the U.S., allowing drivers to fuel up conveniently along major routes.

throughout the U.S., allowing drivers to fuel up conveniently along major routes. Designed specifically for trucking companies, carriers, and owner-operators looking to reduce operating costs and improve cash flow.





Advanced Fleet Control and Monitoring

FleetOwl’s Fuel Card Program goes beyond discounts. It includes:

Real-time spend tracking and digital reporting to eliminate manual reconciliation and paper-fueled receipts.

and digital reporting to eliminate manual reconciliation and paper-fueled receipts. Purchase controls and fraud prevention , giving fleet managers and operators the ability to restrict card usage, set limits, and prevent unauthorized transactions.

, giving fleet managers and operators the ability to restrict card usage, set limits, and prevent unauthorized transactions. Streamlined IFTA reporting and fuel expense integration — saving administrative time and reducing compliance headaches.





By digitizing fuel expense management and providing actionable insights into fuel usage trends across a fleet, FleetOwl helps businesses stop waste, optimize fueling behavior, and improve overall operational performance.

Integrated with FleetOwl’s Transportation Management Solution

The Fuel Card Program is part of FleetOwl’s full suite of fleet management solutions, including fuel management analytics, route optimization, driver performance tracking, GPU tracking, AI dispatch, settlements, and factoring tools — all designed to streamline operations, cut costs, and support sustainable growth.

About FleetOwl

FleetOwl is a logistics technology company reshaping how businesses manage fleets, dispatching, shipments, and end-to-end transportation operations. The company helps optimize fleet operations through innovative software and technology. FleetOwl is an all-in-one trucking management platform built to help carriers, dispatchers, brokers, and owner-operators run more efficiently. From route planning and tracking to driver performance and settlements, every FleetOwl solution is designed to reduce manual work, cut costs, and maximize profit, powered by real-time data and AI-driven automation.

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