Dublin, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cryptococcosis Drugs Market Outlook 2026-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cryptococcosis drug market is valued at USD 1.23 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow to USD 2.18 billion by 2036, registering a CAGR of 5.39%. In 2026, the industry size of the global cryptococcosis drugs market is expected to be USD 1.29 billion.

The growing global aging population is a key driver of the cryptococcosis drug market, as older adults are more susceptible to chronic conditions that weaken the immune system and increase vulnerability to opportunistic infections such as cryptococcosis.

Company Market Share, 2036 (%)

Business Profile of Key Enterprise

Pfizer Inc

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Astellas Pharma Inc

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Janssen Biotech Inc

Novartis AG

Sigmapharm Laboratories LLC

Abbott Laboratories

Bausch Health Companies, Inc

Gilead Sciences, Inc

Global Cryptococcosis Drug Market Outlook

Market Overview

Market Revenue by Value (USD Thousand), Volume (Thousand Tons), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Global Segmentation Cryptococcosis Drug Analysis (2026-2036)

Drug Class

Azoles, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Polyenes, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Echinocandins, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Nucleoside Analogs, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Combination Therapies, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Others, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Indication

Cryptococcal Meningitis, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Pulmonary Cryptococcosis, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Other, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Stage of Treatment

Initial Therapy, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Maintenance Therapy, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Relapse Therapy, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Treatment Type

Amphotericin B, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Flucytosine, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Fluconazole, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Other Treatment, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

By Route of Administration

Oral, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Others, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

End User

Pharmaceutical Companies, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Others, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Key Topics Covered:



1. An Outline of the Global Cryptococcosis Drug Market



2. Research Methodology & Approach



3. Executive Summary



4. Growth Drivers



5. Major Roadblocks



6. Opportunities



7. Prevalent Trends



8. Government Regulation



9. Growth Outlook



10. Competitive White Space Analysis - Identifying Untapped Market Gaps



11. Risk Overview



12. SWOT



13. Technological Advancement



14. Technology Maturity Matrix for Cryptococcosis Drug



15. Recent News



16. Regional Demand



17. Global Cryptococcosis Drug by Geography - Strategic Comparative Analysis



18. Strategic Segment Analysis: Cryptococcosis Drug Demand Landscape



19. Global Cryptococcosis Drug Demand Trends Driven by Drug Re-purposing, Antifungal Innovation and Combination Therapy (2026-2036)



20. Root Cause Analysis (RCA) for discovering problems of the Cryptococcosis Drug Porter Five Forces



21. PESTLE



22. Comparative Positioning



23. Cryptococcosis Drug- Key Player Analysis (2036)



24. Competitive Landscape: Key Suppliers/Players



25. Competitive Model: A Detailed Inside View for Investors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t1ublm

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