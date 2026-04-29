Dublin, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cryptococcosis Drugs Market Outlook 2026-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cryptococcosis drug market is valued at USD 1.23 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow to USD 2.18 billion by 2036, registering a CAGR of 5.39%. In 2026, the industry size of the global cryptococcosis drugs market is expected to be USD 1.29 billion.
The growing global aging population is a key driver of the cryptococcosis drug market, as older adults are more susceptible to chronic conditions that weaken the immune system and increase vulnerability to opportunistic infections such as cryptococcosis.
Company Market Share, 2036 (%)
- Business Profile of Key Enterprise
- Pfizer Inc
- Bristol Myers Squibb Company
- Astellas Pharma Inc
- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
- Janssen Biotech Inc
- Novartis AG
- Sigmapharm Laboratories LLC
- Abbott Laboratories
- Bausch Health Companies, Inc
- Gilead Sciences, Inc
Global Cryptococcosis Drug Market Outlook
Market Overview
- Market Revenue by Value (USD Thousand), Volume (Thousand Tons), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Global Segmentation Cryptococcosis Drug Analysis (2026-2036)
Drug Class
- Azoles, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Polyenes, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Echinocandins, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Nucleoside Analogs, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Combination Therapies, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Others, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
Indication
- Cryptococcal Meningitis, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Pulmonary Cryptococcosis, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Other, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
Stage of Treatment
- Initial Therapy, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Maintenance Therapy, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Relapse Therapy, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
Treatment Type
- Amphotericin B, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Flucytosine, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Fluconazole, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Other Treatment, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
By Route of Administration
- Oral, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Others, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
End User
- Pharmaceutical Companies, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Others, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
Key Topics Covered:
1. An Outline of the Global Cryptococcosis Drug Market
2. Research Methodology & Approach
3. Executive Summary
4. Growth Drivers
5. Major Roadblocks
6. Opportunities
7. Prevalent Trends
8. Government Regulation
9. Growth Outlook
10. Competitive White Space Analysis - Identifying Untapped Market Gaps
11. Risk Overview
12. SWOT
13. Technological Advancement
14. Technology Maturity Matrix for Cryptococcosis Drug
15. Recent News
16. Regional Demand
17. Global Cryptococcosis Drug by Geography - Strategic Comparative Analysis
18. Strategic Segment Analysis: Cryptococcosis Drug Demand Landscape
19. Global Cryptococcosis Drug Demand Trends Driven by Drug Re-purposing, Antifungal Innovation and Combination Therapy (2026-2036)
20. Root Cause Analysis (RCA) for discovering problems of the Cryptococcosis Drug Porter Five Forces
21. PESTLE
22. Comparative Positioning
23. Cryptococcosis Drug- Key Player Analysis (2036)
24. Competitive Landscape: Key Suppliers/Players
25. Competitive Model: A Detailed Inside View for Investors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t1ublm
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.