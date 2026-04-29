INVESTOR ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of POET Technologies Inc. (POET) Investors – Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Losses to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against POET Technologies Inc. (“POET”) (NASDAQ: POET). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts regarding POET’s business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (1) POET misrepresented its tax status due to it likely being deemed a passive foreign investment company (or “PFIC”) under U.S. tax laws which, if not properly reported by each U.S. stockholder, would have negative tax implications for those U.S. stockholders; (2) the foregoing tax issue would, if discovered, make POET a less attractive investment than it would otherwise be, thus threatening POET’s valuation; and (3) Defendant Thomas Mika, despite affirming that he was not violating a non-disclosure agreement, in fact violated a business agreement by speaking about POET’s business agreements in a public interview, thus endangering POET’s business prospects.

If you purchased POET shares between April 1, 2026 and 08:57 AM ET on April 27, 2026, and experienced a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com , by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832, or by visiting the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/poet-technologies/ for more information.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is June 29, 2026.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

cholzer@holzerlaw.com