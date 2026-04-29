From "Automaker" to "Travel Lifestyle Service Provider": JETOUR's "Travel+" Strategy Enters New Phase

BEIJING, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the product homogeneity in the auto market intensifies, building long-term brand competitiveness beyond vehicle manufacturing has emerged as a major industry-wide challenge. At Auto China 2026, JETOUR unveiled its "Travel+" strategy, delivering a distinctive solution: transitioning from product-centric thinking to positioning vehicles as connectors of life experiences. This shift empowers JETOUR to transcend conventional competition, evolving from carmaking to curating travel lifestyles.





Beyond Manufacturing: Production Differentiation and User-Centricity

As Ke Chuandeng, President of JETOUR International, noted: “From a tiny seed to a lush tree, what defines JETOUR is our ‘Travel+’ DNA, which transforms us beyond an automaker into a bridge linking users to the world.” The strategy is anchored in two core pillars: differentiation and user-centricity.

JETOUR integrates boxy design, off-road capability, intelligent comfort and travel-oriented lifestyle to meet users’ pursuit of freedom and exploration. Its user-centric philosophy covers far more than product development. By operating signature events and a complete benefits system, JETOUR maintains close user connections. It boasts over 50 million global fans, more than 2.2 million owners and 300+ owner clubs, acting as a professional travel lifestyle enabler that connects users, vehicles and the world via travel culture.

Technology: The Strategic Backbone

Solid technological strength underpins the implementation of the "Travel+" strategy. Dai Lihong, President of JETOUR Auto, stated: “Every JETOUR product goes through rigorous global testing in extreme environments, ensuring world-class quality.”

JETOUR has upgraded its hybrid technology to the sixth generation. Its core systems, including the C-DM hybrid system, XWD intelligent four-wheel drive system and GAIA Architecture, have been widely applied to SOUEAST, JETOUR T Series and G Series, covering urban mobility, light off-road and premium off-road scenarios and verified by global markets. At Auto China 2026, JETOUR exhibited SOUEAST S08 DM, T2 i-DM, G700, G700 Whistling Arrow and other models. Over 200 global media representatives participated in dynamic test drives and witnessed the public fording test of the G700 (Ark Edition) on site.

2.000+ Sales and Service Outlets: Accelerating Global Expansion

Guided by the “In somewhere, For somewhere, Be somewhere” localization philosophy, JETOUR has expanded its business to 100 countries and regions with over 2,000 sales and service outlets.

On April 23rd, JETOUR held a dual-brand global dealer conference, gathering over 1,000 global partners to summarize achievements and plan future development. It also hosted the Annual Conference of the JETOUR International Media Alliance (JMA), communicating with 200+ global media representatives to explore brand communication paths for global expansion and intelligent and new energy transformation.

Cross-industry Collaboration: "Travel+" Ecosystem Gains Momentum

JETOUR has deepened cross-industry cooperation to enrich its "Travel+" ecosystem. It has partnered with global celebrities from various fields, including Brand Friend Sir Mo Farah, explorer Hazen Audel, racing legend Robby Gordon, and Cheetah Conservation Fund founder Dr. Laurie Marker. At Auto China 2026, brand ambassador Alan Walker and G Series art consultant Paula Scher joined JETOUR’s launch events, further enriching the cultural connotation of the "Travel+" strategy and turning it into a shareable global cultural symbol.

From a seed to a growing ecosystem, the path of “Travel+” is now clear. It centers on user needs, is powered by technology, and expands through an evolving ecosystem. It builds a full-scenario mobility system—more resilient, more scalable, and ready for long-term growth. What it represents is not just a brand strategy. It is a clear statement about the future mobility and a confident step toward it.

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