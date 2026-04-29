Medical Alarm Panels Market Outlook 2026-2032 Featuring Profiles of 23 Competitors - Industry Set to Reach USD 168.90 Million by 2032, Driven by Connectivity and Care Decentralization Trends

Dublin, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Alarm Panel Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The medical alarm panel market is navigating a pivotal transformation, driven by essential trends in connectivity, care decentralization, and integration. Senior healthcare leaders now prioritize platforms that enhance clinical safety, streamline operations, and adapt seamlessly across diverse care settings.

The medical alarm panel market grew from USD 125.77 million in 2025 to USD 133.89 million in 2026. It is forecast to progress at a CAGR of 4.30%, reaching USD 168.90 million by 2032.

Scope & Segmentation of the Medical Alarm Panel Market

Product Types: Wired and wireless alarm panels, differentiated by their integration capabilities and deployment requirements.

Wired and wireless alarm panels, differentiated by their integration capabilities and deployment requirements. Technology Modalities: Bluetooth, RF, cellular (from 2G/3G to 5G), and Wi-Fi to meet specific mobility, throughput, and latency needs.

Bluetooth, RF, cellular (from 2G/3G to 5G), and Wi-Fi to meet specific mobility, throughput, and latency needs. End User Environments: Hospitals (general and specialized), outpatient clinics, and home-care providers, each with unique procurement and workflow demands.

Hospitals (general and specialized), outpatient clinics, and home-care providers, each with unique procurement and workflow demands. Applications: Cardiac and vital-sign monitoring, fall detection, and medication management, each emphasizing sensor specificity and workflow integration.

Cardiac and vital-sign monitoring, fall detection, and medication management, each emphasizing sensor specificity and workflow integration. Distribution Channels: Direct sales, regional distributors, and online platforms (including manufacturer and third-party e-commerce).

Direct sales, regional distributors, and online platforms (including manufacturer and third-party e-commerce). Component Segments: Alarm panels, sensors, embedded software, and essential services-including consulting, installation, and maintenance.

Alarm panels, sensors, embedded software, and essential services-including consulting, installation, and maintenance. Regional Coverage: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific; each region shapes technology adoption through distinct regulatory, infrastructure, and healthcare system factors.

Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers

Demand is driven by a shift from static alert systems to fully integrated orchestration hubs that support multimodal detection and contextual alerts.

Procurement decisions now weigh interoperability, cybersecurity, and lifecycle services alongside traditional detection capability.

Deployment priorities are influenced by the growing focus on remote care models, making robust network connectivity and patient-centric installation essential.

Providers seek alarm panels that integrate with electronic health records and telehealth, facilitating rapid triage and effective home-based interventions.

Competitive advantage accrues to stakeholders who combine validated clinical efficacy, reliable integration, and adaptivity to regulatory and regional requirements.

Segment-based approaches help align product fit with use case, supporting differentiated deployment in hospitals, clinics, and private residences.

Why This Report Matters

Enables informed procurement, supply chain, and product strategy decisions by aligning technology trends with regional and clinical requirements.

Identifies actionable steps to improve workflow efficiency, mitigate risk, and sustain long-term utilization of medical alarm panel solutions.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 189 Forecast Period 2026-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $133.89 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $168.9 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.4. Years Considered for the Study

1.5. Currency Considered for the Study

1.6. Language Considered for the Study

1.7. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Research Design

2.2.1. Primary Research

2.2.2. Secondary Research

2.3. Research Framework

2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis

2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis

2.4. Market Size Estimation

2.4.1. Top-Down Approach

2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach

2.5. Data Triangulation

2.6. Research Outcomes

2.7. Research Assumptions

2.8. Research Limitations



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. CXO Perspective

3.3. Market Size & Growth Trends

3.4. Market Share Analysis, 2025

3.5. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2025

3.6. New Revenue Opportunities

3.7. Next-Generation Business Models

3.8. Industry Roadmap



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis

4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis

4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis

4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. Market Outlook

4.5.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)

4.5.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)

4.5.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)

4.6. Go-to-Market Strategy



5. Market Insights

5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective

5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking

5.3. Opportunity Mapping

5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis

5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis

5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework

5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis

5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios

5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis



6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025



8. Medical Alarm Panel Market, by Product Type

8.1. Personal Medical Alarm Panels

8.1.1. Wearable Personal Panels

8.1.2. Stationary Personal Panels

8.2. Institutional Medical Alarm Panels

8.2.1. Nurse Call Panels

8.2.2. Code Blue Panels

8.2.3. Emergency Communication Panels



9. Medical Alarm Panel Market, by Connectivity

9.1. Wired

9.2. Wireless

9.2.1. Bluetooth

9.2.2. Cellular

9.2.2.1. 2G/3G

9.2.2.2. 4G

9.2.2.3. 5G

9.2.3. RF

9.2.4. Wi-Fi



10. Medical Alarm Panel Market, by Technology

10.1. Cloud-Based

10.1.1. Private Cloud

10.1.2. Public Cloud

10.2. On-Premise



11. Medical Alarm Panel Market, by Distribution Channel

11.1. Direct Sales

11.2. Distributors

11.3. Online

11.3.1. Manufacturer Websites

11.3.2. Third-Party E-Commerce



12. Medical Alarm Panel Market, by Application

12.1. Cardiac Monitoring

12.2. Fall Detection

12.3. Medication Management

12.3.1. Dispensing

12.3.2. Reminder

12.4. Vital Signs Monitoring



13. Medical Alarm Panel Market, by End User

13.1. Clinics

13.2. Home Care

13.3. Hospitals

13.3.1. General Hospitals

13.3.2. Specialized Hospitals



14. Medical Alarm Panel Market, by Region

14.1. Americas

14.1.1. North America

14.1.2. Latin America

14.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa

14.2.1. Europe

14.2.2. Middle East

14.2.3. Africa

14.3. Asia-Pacific



15. Medical Alarm Panel Market, by Group

15.1. ASEAN

15.2. GCC

15.3. European Union

15.4. BRICS

15.5. G7

15.6. NATO



16. Medical Alarm Panel Market, by Country

16.1. United States

16.2. Canada

16.3. Mexico

16.4. Brazil

16.5. United Kingdom

16.6. Germany

16.7. France

16.8. Russia

16.9. Italy

16.10. Spain

16.11. China

16.12. India

16.13. Japan

16.14. Australia

16.15. South Korea



17. United States Medical Alarm Panel Market



18. China Medical Alarm Panel Market



19. Competitive Landscape

19.1. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025

19.1.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)

19.1.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)

19.2. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025

19.3. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025

19.4. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025

19.5. ADT Inc.

19.6. Air Liquide Healthcare

19.7. Allied Healthcare Products, Inc.

19.8. Amico Corporation

19.9. Ascom Holding AG

19.10. Connect America, LLC

19.11. Cornell Communications, Inc.

19.12. Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

19.13. GCE Group

19.14. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

19.15. Honeywell International Inc.

19.16. Jeron Electronic Systems, Inc.

19.17. Johnson Controls International plc

19.18. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

19.19. Life Alert Emergency Response, Inc.

19.20. MobileHelp LLC

19.21. Rauland-Borg Corporation

19.22. Siemens Healthineers AG

19.23. Spectralink Corporation

19.24. Stanley Healthcare Solutions, LLC

19.25. TekTone Sound & Signal Mfg., Inc.

19.26. Tri-Tech Medical Inc.

19.27. Tunstall Healthcare Group Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dokvy5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment