Spherix Advances Oncology Leadership with Novel PD-1 Findings and Inaugural Presence at American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting 2026

Exton, PA, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breadth of physician-driven research underscores emerging trends in oncology as three abstracts are accepted at ASCO 2026:

Operational and clinical drivers of subcutaneous PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor adoption: A mixed-methods analysis of U.S. oncology practice patterns.

Tumor-specific drivers of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor brand preference in NSCLC, melanoma, and renal cell carcinoma: A U.S. oncologist perspective.

Treatment decision-making after CAR-T and bispecific antibody therapy in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma: Real-world perspectives from U.S. hematologist/oncologists.

Spherix Global Insights continues to expand its presence in oncology market intelligence with the release of new findings from its RealTime Dynamix™ service focused on PD-1 inhibition in solid tumors, alongside the company’s acceptance of three abstracts at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, including one poster presentation, coauthored with Dr. Kimberly Ku of Illinois CancerCare. Together, these milestones underscore both the breadth of Spherix’s oncology research portfolio and the growing impact of its physician-derived insights on the broader oncology community.

The latest RealTime Dynamix™ research, based on a survey of more than 100 U.S. oncologists, highlights a rapidly evolving PD-1 landscape marked by increasing overall utilization, meaningful shifts in route of administration, and emerging complexities in real-world treatment decision-making.

Across tumor types, oncologists report that use of PD-1 inhibitor regimens is expected to grow over the next six months, reinforcing the class’s continued central role in solid tumor management. At the same time, the data reveal a notable transition from traditional intravenous administration toward subcutaneous options. While intravenous regimens remain foundational – often serving as the preferred starting point – physicians increasingly signal a willingness to adopt subcutaneous alternatives, particularly in maintenance settings where convenience and efficiency are more highly valued.

Importantly, this shift is not without friction. Spherix findings suggest that while uptake of subcutaneous PD-1 inhibitors is accelerating, particularly in monotherapy settings, utilization may be more limited in combination regimens due to logistical challenges and access considerations encountered in real-world practice. These dynamics highlight a nuanced adoption curve, where clinical enthusiasm is tempered by operational realities.

The competitive landscape remains highly differentiated by tumor type. Pembrolizumab (Keytruda, Merck) continues to lead across multiple non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) segments and renal cell carcinoma (RCC), while nivolumab (Opdivo, Bristol Myers Squibb) maintains a strong position in melanoma. However, the introduction of subcutaneous formulations is reshaping share dynamics within brands, with meaningful internal shifts from intravenous to subcutaneous use projected across key indications in the coming months.

Beyond branded therapies, Spherix research points to a growing awareness of PD-1 biosimilars in development, though physician visibility into actual product selection remains limited. Oncologists largely recognize the value of biosimilars – particularly in high-volume settings such as NSCLC – yet report that treatment decisions are often dictated at the institutional or payer level, reducing direct physician control over brand choice.

Collectively, these findings illustrate a market in transition, where innovation in formulation, evolving treatment strategies, and cost considerations are converging to shape the next phase of PD-1 utilization.

Spherix’s upcoming presence at ASCO 2026 builds on this momentum. The company’s three accepted abstracts, including a poster presentation, reflect the depth and rigor of its oncology research and mark a significant milestone as Spherix brings its real-world evidence and physician insights to one of the field’s most prominent global stages for the first time.

The accepted research spans key areas of oncology, further reinforcing Spherix’s commitment to delivering timely, actionable insights that inform strategic decision-making across the healthcare ecosystem. By pairing robust primary research with deep therapeutic expertise, Spherix continues to provide a uniquely comprehensive view of rapidly evolving markets.

As the oncology landscape grows increasingly complex, Spherix remains focused on illuminating the intersection of clinical innovation and real-world practice – equipping stakeholders with the clarity needed to navigate change and anticipate what comes next.

About RealTime Dynamix™

RealTime Dynamix™ is an independent service providing strategic guidance through quarterly or semiannual reports, which include market trending and a fresh infusion of event-driven and variable content with each wave. The reports provide an unbiased view of the competitive landscape within rapidly evolving specialty markets, fueled by robust HCP primary research and our in-house team of experts.

About Spherix Global Insights

Spherix is a leading independent market intelligence and advisory firm that delivers commercial value to the global life sciences industry, across the brand lifecycle.

The seasoned team of Spherix experts provides an unbiased and holistic view of the landscape within rapidly evolving specialty markets, including dermatology, gastroenterology, rheumatology, nephrology, neurology, ophthalmology, and hematology. Spherix clients stay ahead of the curve with the perspective of the extensive Spherix Physician Community.

As a trusted advisor and industry thought leader, Spherix’s unparalleled market insights and advisory services empower clients to make better decisions and unlock opportunities for growth.

To learn more about Spherix Global Insights, visit spherixglobalinsights.com or connect through LinkedIn. For more details on Spherix’s primary market research reports and interactive dashboard offerings, visit or register here: https://clientportal.spherixglobalinsights.com

Spherix Global Insights Contacts

Sarah Hendry, Hematology/Oncology Franchise Head

sarah.hendry@spherixglobalinsights.com

NOTICE: All company, brand or product names in this press release are trademarks of their respective holders. The findings and opinions expressed within are based on Spherix Global Insights’ analysis and do not imply a relationship with or endorsement of the companies or brands mentioned in this press release.