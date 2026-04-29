$36.1 Bn Chemicals and Petrochemicals Market Process Automation Global Markets 2025-2026 & 2030: Efficiency Demands, Regulatory Pressure and AI-Driven Digital Transformation Driving Expansion

Dublin, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Process Automation in the Chemicals and Petrochemicals Market, Global, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Process automation in the chemicals and petrochemicals market size was estimated at USD 27.10 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 36.10 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2026 to 2030. The increasing shift toward digitalization, sustainability, and operational efficiency is driving growth in the Automation in Chemicals Petrochemicals market.

The Process automation in the chemicals and petrochemicals market is experiencing steady transformation as manufacturers prioritize efficiency, safety, and sustainability. The Automation in Chemicals Petrochemicals market is increasingly driven by digital technologies such as AI, industrial IoT, and advanced analytics, enabling real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance.

Additionally, the transition from hardware-centric to software-defined automation architectures is reshaping production environments. In emerging markets, rapid industrialization and expansion of specialty chemical production are accelerating adoption. Overall, the Process automation in the chemicals and petrochemicals market is expected to witness sustained growth, supported by ongoing digital transformation, regulatory compliance requirements, and the need for scalable, flexible automation solutions.



Market Overview: Process Automation in the Chemicals and Petrochemicals Market



The Process automation in the chemicals and petrochemicals market is undergoing structural transformation as manufacturers shift toward intelligent, connected, and software-centric automation frameworks. Increasing complexity in production processes, combined with stringent environmental and safety regulations, is accelerating investments in automation technologies across the Automation in Chemicals Petrochemicals market.



Digital transformation is a central theme shaping the Process automation in the chemicals and petrochemicals market, with companies integrating advanced analytics, AI-driven optimization, and industrial IoT platforms. Automation solutions are enabling improved plant efficiency, reduced downtime, and enhanced asset performance management (APM). These capabilities are particularly critical in specialty chemicals and agrochemicals, where flexible production and precision control are essential.



The Automation in Chemicals Petrochemicals market is also witnessing a shift from hardware-centric systems to software-driven architectures. Manufacturing execution systems (MES), advanced process control (APC), and integrated safety systems are becoming core components of modern plants. This transition supports scalability, operational visibility, and faster decision-making.



Sustainability and energy efficiency are further driving adoption within the Process automation in the chemicals and petrochemicals market, as companies aim to reduce emissions, optimize resource utilization, and comply with global environmental standards. Additionally, workforce shortages and the need for remote operations are reinforcing demand for automation solutions.



Overall, the Automation in Chemicals Petrochemicals market is characterized by increasing convergence of digital technologies, operational excellence initiatives, and evolving production requirements, positioning automation as a critical enabler of long-term competitiveness.



Market Segmentation Analysis: Process Automation in the Chemicals and Petrochemicals Market



The Process automation in the chemicals and petrochemicals market is segmented across technology, chemical industry type, and process configuration, reflecting the diverse operational requirements within the sector.



By technology, the Automation in Chemicals Petrochemicals market is dominated by distributed control systems (DCS) and programmable logic controllers (PLC), which form the backbone of industrial automation. SCADA systems provide real-time monitoring and control, while MES and APM solutions enhance production efficiency and asset reliability. Advanced process control (APC) is gaining traction as manufacturers focus on precision and optimization.



From an industry perspective, the Process automation in the chemicals and petrochemicals market includes base chemicals, specialty chemicals, agrochemicals, plastics and polymers, and petrochemicals. Specialty chemicals and agrochemicals are experiencing faster adoption of automation due to the need for flexible, scalable, and high-quality production processes.



In terms of process type, the Automation in Chemicals Petrochemicals market is categorized into continuous and batch processing. Continuous processes dominate large-scale petrochemical operations, while batch processing is more prevalent in specialty chemicals, requiring higher levels of customization and control.



Regionally, the Process automation in the chemicals and petrochemicals market shows strong adoption in developed markets, while emerging economies are rapidly investing in automation to enhance production capabilities. The segmentation highlights a clear shift toward integrated, digital, and software-driven automation ecosystems.



Revenue & Spending Forecast: Process Automation in the Chemicals and Petrochemicals Market

The Process automation in the chemicals and petrochemicals market is expected to witness steady revenue growth, increasing from USD 27.10 billion in 2025 to USD 36.10 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.9%.

This growth trajectory reflects rising investments in digital transformation, operational efficiency, and sustainability initiatives across the Automation in Chemicals Petrochemicals market. Companies are allocating higher budgets toward advanced automation systems, including AI-driven analytics, predictive maintenance platforms, and integrated control systems.

The Process automation in the chemicals and petrochemicals market is also benefiting from modernization of existing facilities, where legacy systems are being replaced with advanced, software-centric automation solutions. Capital expenditure is increasingly focused on enhancing plant reliability, reducing downtime, and improving safety compliance.

Asia-Pacific is expected to contribute significantly to incremental growth in the Automation in Chemicals Petrochemicals market, driven by expanding chemical production capacities and increasing adoption of automation technologies. Meanwhile, mature markets continue to invest in upgrades and digital integration.

Overall, the Process automation in the chemicals and petrochemicals market demonstrates consistent growth supported by long-term industrial transformation trends and increasing reliance on automation for competitive advantage.

Growth Drivers: Process Automation in the Chemicals and Petrochemicals Market

The Process automation in the chemicals and petrochemicals market is driven by several key factors that are reshaping industrial operations and accelerating technology adoption.

First, the increasing need for operational efficiency and cost optimization is a major driver in the Automation in Chemicals Petrochemicals market. Automation enables streamlined processes, reduced waste, and improved productivity.

Second, stringent regulatory requirements related to safety, environmental compliance, and emissions are pushing companies to adopt advanced automation solutions within the Process automation in the chemicals and petrochemicals market.

Third, digital transformation initiatives, including the integration of AI, IoT, and advanced analytics, are driving investments in the Automation in Chemicals Petrochemicals market. These technologies enable real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and data-driven decision-making.

Additionally, growing demand for specialty chemicals and agrochemicals is increasing the need for flexible and scalable production systems, further boosting the Process automation in the chemicals and petrochemicals market.

Finally, workforce shortages and the need for remote operations are encouraging automation adoption, ensuring continuity and efficiency in industrial processes.

Growth Restraints: Process Automation in the Chemicals and Petrochemicals Market

Despite strong growth potential, the Process automation in the chemicals and petrochemicals market faces several challenges that may impact adoption rates.

High initial investment costs remain a significant barrier in the Automation in Chemicals Petrochemicals market, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises. The cost of deploying advanced automation systems can be substantial, limiting widespread adoption.

Integration complexity is another major restraint in the Process automation in the chemicals and petrochemicals market, as legacy systems often require significant upgrades or replacements to support modern automation technologies.

The shortage of skilled workforce also poses challenges in the Automation in Chemicals Petrochemicals market, as implementing and maintaining advanced systems requires specialized expertise.

Cybersecurity risks are increasing with the expansion of digital connectivity, creating additional concerns for companies adopting automation solutions in the Process automation in the chemicals and petrochemicals market.

Overall, these restraints highlight the need for strategic investments, workforce development, and robust cybersecurity frameworks.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America held a significant revenue share of the Process automation in the chemicals and petrochemicals market in 2025.

In Europe, stringent environmental regulations and energy efficiency mandates are accelerating automation adoption across the Automation in Chemicals Petrochemicals market.

By component, distributed control systems (DCS) and programmable logic controllers (PLC) accounted for the largest revenue share in 2025.

By application, specialty chemicals and agrochemicals are the fastest-growing segments in the Process automation in the chemicals and petrochemicals market.

By technology, advanced process control (APC) and manufacturing execution systems (MES) are gaining traction in the Automation in Chemicals Petrochemicals market.

Market Size & Forecast

2025 Market Size: USD 27.10 Billion

USD 27.10 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 36.10 Billion

USD 36.10 Billion CAGR (2026-2030): 5.9%

5.9% Largest Market: North America

North America Fastest Growing Market: Asia-Pacific

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gv9nqj

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