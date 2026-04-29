Online Laundry Services Market Report 2026: Global Revenue to Triple by 2030, Reaching USD 131.6 Billion

Dublin, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Laundry Service Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The online laundry service market is witnessing remarkable growth, with its market size expected to surge from $40.74 billion in 2025 to $51.61 billion in 2026, achieving a CAGR of 26.7%. This upward trajectory is driven by evolving urban lifestyles, a rise in dual-income households, the proliferation of smartphones, and the expansion of organized laundry services. Additionally, the growing trend of outsourcing household chores is adding momentum to this growth.

Looking ahead, the market is projected to escalate to $131.67 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 26.4%. The forecast period is anticipated to benefit from a heightened demand for convenience-oriented services, a rise in commercial laundry contracts, sustainable fabric care practices, and increased automation in laundry processes. Significantly, the adoption of app-based platforms, subscription services, automated systems, last-mile delivery models, and eco-friendly cleaning processes are pivotal trends set to shape the market.

The increasing participation of women in the workforce is a critical factor contributing to market growth. With more women pursuing professional careers, the demand for time-saving services like online laundry solutions, which offer pickup, cleaning, and delivery, is on a steep rise. The convenience offered by these services enables women to allocate more time to professional commitments without compromising housework, thus increasing daily efficiency.

Market leaders are focusing on developing advanced digital platforms to enhance customer convenience and streamline booking, tracking, and payment processes. For instance, LG Electronics India rolled out a self-laundry service in 2024, targeting the education sector by deploying app-connected commercial washers and dryers. This initiative, starting with Galgotias University, aims to enrich student living experiences with its $4 million investment in self-operated laundry solutions.

In a strategic move in October 2023, ByNext Inc., a prominent US-based tech-enabled services firm, acquired Love2Laundry Ltd., a UK-based online laundry service innovator. This acquisition is poised to bolster ByNext's international reach, refine its technology offerings, and enhance its diversified service spectrum.

The competitive landscape includes major players like Urban Company Private Limited, LaundryGenius Inc., Press Technologies Incorporated, and Rinse Incorporated, among others. North America emerged as the dominating region in 2025, whereas, during the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is projected as the fastest-growing market.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

Service Types: Wash and Fold, Dry Cleaning, Laundry Subscription, Others

Payment Methods: Online Payment, Cash on Delivery

Applications: Residential, Commercial

End-Users: Individual, Corporate

Subsegments:

Wash and Fold: Regular Wash, Express Wash, Premium Wash

Dry Cleaning: Clothing, Home Textile, Leather, Suede

Laundry Subscription: Weekly, Monthly, Custom

Other Services: Ironing, Stain Removal, Pickup and Delivery

Key Players: Urban Company Private Limited, LaundryGenius Inc., Press Technologies Incorporated, Rinse Incorporated, among others.

Geographical Coverage: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain, and more.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Data and Time Series: Encompasses five years of historical data and a ten-year forecast, detailing market size and growth ratios relative to GDP and competitor share.

Reasons to Purchase:

Attain a global outlook with coverage across 16 diverse geographies.

Evaluate macro factors impacting the market, including geopolitical conflicts, trade policies, inflation, interest rate fluctuations, and regulatory developments.

Develop regional and national strategies based on specific data and insights.

Identify lucrative investment segments and outperform competitors using growth forecasts and market drivers.

Gain an understanding of customer preferences through end-user analysis.

Measure market potential using total addressable market (TAM) evaluations and market attractiveness scoring.

The report includes updates with reliable data offered in various formats for easy analysis and integration.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $51.61 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $131.67 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 26.4% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Online Laundry Service market report include:

Urban Company Private Limited

LaundryGenius Inc.

Press Technologies Incorporated

Rinse Incorporated

Washmen FZ LLC

ihateironing.com Ltd.

WashClub Inc.

LaundryBox Inc.

Laundryheap Limited

MyClean Inc.

Mulberrys Garment Care Limited

CleanCloud Limited

DhobiLite Pvt. Ltd.

ByNext Inc.

Lapels Dry Cleaning

Laundry Locker Inc.

Hamperapp Inc.

Pressing Matters USA

PML Solutions Limited

Wassup Laundry Services Private Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xtvha7

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