NeuShield Partners with Data Guards to Deliver Instant Ransomware Recovery for MSP Clients

FREMONT, Calif., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuShield, creators of the industry’s first Mirror Shielding™ technology, today announced a strategic partnership with Data Guards, a Canada-based managed service provider (MSP), to deliver instant ransomware recovery and advanced data protection for MSP clients and the organizations they support.

The partnership builds on proven success in the field, where Data Guards has integrated NeuShield Data Sentinel into its managed security stack to provide customers with rapid recovery capabilities when ransomware bypasses traditional defenses.

“MSPs are on the front lines of ransomware defense, and they need solutions that work even after an attack succeeds,” said Yuen Pin Yeap, CEO at NeuShield. “Our partnership with Data Guards demonstrates how organizations can move beyond detection and backups to a model where data remains protected and recoverable at all times. Together, we’re helping customers eliminate downtime and take away the leverage ransomware attackers depend on.”

Data Guards delivers IT management and cybersecurity services to organizations across Ontario, supporting industries ranging from education to cultural institutions. The company uses a layered defense approach that includes antivirus, firewalls, monitoring, and patch management. With the addition of NeuShield, Data Guards extends that model to include instant recovery at the data layer.

The impact of this approach was demonstrated during a ransomware attack on a regional museum supported by Data Guards. When attackers encrypted more than 6.2 terabytes of critical data, NeuShield enabled full recovery in just 15 minutes, compared to more than five days using traditional backup restoration methods.

“I just right-clicked on the drive and hit restore. That was it,” said Andy David, CEO of Data Guards. “After seeing what recovery looked like before, the difference was incredible. NeuShield gives us a simple, reliable way to bring customers back online fast, without the delays and complexity of traditional backup restores.”

By integrating NeuShield Data Sentinel into its service offerings, Data Guards provides customers with:

Instant, one-click recovery of encrypted or corrupted data without rebuilding systems

Protection against ransomware encryption and file tampering at the storage layer

Reduced downtime and faster recovery time objectives (RTOs)

A practical complement to existing backup and security tools

NeuShield’s patented Mirror Shielding™ technology protects data by preventing unauthorized modification and enabling rapid rollback to a pre-attack state. This approach eliminates the need to download large backup files or rebuild systems, significantly reducing recovery time and operational disruption.

For MSPs like Data Guards, the partnership enables a stronger service model that combines prevention and rapid recovery, helping clients maintain business continuity even in the face of advanced threats.

“Backup solutions still play an important role, but they weren’t enough on their own,” added David. “NeuShield fills that critical gap. It gives us confidence that no matter what happens, we can recover quickly and keep our customers running.”

Availability

NeuShield Data Sentinel is available today to MSPs and enterprise organizations worldwide. MSPs interested in delivering instant ransomware recovery and enhanced data resilience can contact NeuShield or Data Guards for more information.

About NeuShield

NeuShield delivers a completely revolutionary approach to endpoint data security and ransomware protection. The NeuShield Data Protection Platform protects data, prevents exfiltration, enables instant recovery, and identifies risk without relying on detection. Powered by patented Mirror Shielding™ technology, NeuShield shields critical data so organizations can recover entire environments in minutes when ransomware and zero-day attacks bypass traditional defenses. Businesses and consumers use NeuShield as a simple, reliable, and cost-effective way to maintain continuity, reduce downtime, and protect sensitive information. For additional information, visit neushield.com or connect with us on X at @NeuShield.

About Data Guards

Data Guards is a managed service provider based in Ontario, Canada, delivering IT management and cybersecurity services to businesses and non-profit organizations. The company focuses on proactive system maintenance, layered security, and rapid recovery to ensure client environments remain secure, reliable, and resilient in the face of evolving cyber threats.

Media Contact:

Mike Bradshaw

Connect Marketing for NeuShield

P: (801) 373-7888

E: mikeb@connectmarketing.com