Done Right Builders & Remodeling Expands ADU and Room Addition Services for Santa Clara Homeowners

Santa Clara, CA, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Done Right Builders & Remodeling, a licensed and insured residential remodeling contractor based in Santa Clara, today announced the expansion of its ADU and room addition services for homeowners seeking more functional living space without leaving their current property. The expanded service focus reflects continued demand across Santa Clara for practical home expansion solutions that support multigenerational living, rental flexibility, and changing household needs.

With more than 25 years of experience in residential construction and remodeling, Done Right Builders & Remodeling has served homeowners throughout the Bay Area with kitchen remodeling, room additions, and ADU construction. The latest expansion places additional emphasis on custom home expansion services in Santa Clara, where homeowners are increasingly looking for ways to add usable square footage and long-term value to existing homes.

Meeting Demand for More Space in Santa Clara

As property values and space constraints continue to shape housing decisions in the Bay Area, more homeowners are choosing to expand rather than relocate. In response, Done Right Builders & Remodeling is increasing its focus on projects that allow families to stay in place while adapting homes to new living requirements.

“Homeowners are looking for smart ways to create more space without taking on the cost and disruption of moving,” said a company spokesperson. “ADUs and room additions give families the flexibility to improve how they live now while also planning for the future.”

The company stated that Santa Clara homeowners are requesting expansions for a range of reasons, including larger family living areas, home offices, guest accommodations, and independent living space for relatives.

Expanded ADU Services

Accessory Dwelling Units, commonly known as ADUs, have become an increasingly popular option for homeowners across California. Done Right Builders & Remodeling’s expanded ADU services are intended to support homeowners interested in detached units, attached conversions, or garage-based living spaces, depending on property layout and local requirements.

The company’s ADU process includes early-stage planning, site review, scope development, permitting coordination, construction, and final walkthrough. By handling each phase through a structured workflow, the company aims to help homeowners move from concept to completion with clearer expectations.

According to the company, ADU projects often appeal to homeowners who want to create additional living space for family members or explore long-term rental potential while keeping the property under unified ownership.

Room Additions Designed Around Existing Homes

In addition to ADUs, Done Right Builders & Remodeling is expanding its room addition services for Santa Clara homeowners who want to enlarge living space while maintaining the architectural integrity of their home.

Room additions may include expanded family rooms, new bedrooms, office spaces, guest suites, or reconfigured layouts designed to improve flow and daily usability. The company stated that successful room addition projects require both structural planning and close attention to how the new space connects with the original home.

“Home expansion only works when the new space feels natural,” the spokesperson said. “The goal is not just to add square footage, but to make that square footage feel like it truly belongs to the home.”

The company’s team coordinates planning and construction with attention to layout continuity, code compliance, and material consistency so the finished addition integrates properly with the existing structure.

Structured Process and Local Accountability

Done Right Builders & Remodeling operates from its office at 1825 De La Cruz Blvd #203, Santa Clara, CA 95050, where homeowners can meet directly with the team to discuss project goals and property requirements. Its established local presence supports direct communication and project oversight throughout Santa Clara and surrounding Bay Area communities.

Homeowners can review the company’s verified business listing here:

https://maps.app.goo.gl/9oHiH6UHN345Rqr99

The company states that clear planning and communication remain central to all major home expansion projects. For ADUs and room additions, that includes consultation, written scope development, budget review, permit management, construction scheduling, and milestone-based progress updates.

“Large-scale remodeling projects require clarity from the beginning,” the spokesperson added. “When homeowners understand the process, they are better prepared to make informed decisions throughout construction.”

Long-Term Value Through Home Expansion

Done Right Builders & Remodeling stated that ADUs and room additions continue to gain interest because they address both immediate and long-term needs. Some homeowners require more living space now, while others are planning for future flexibility, family support, or improved property utility.

Rather than treating every expansion project the same way, the company said it focuses on property-specific planning that considers lot conditions, intended use, and the practical goals of the homeowner.

This expanded service focus aligns with broader homeowner demand in Santa Clara, where maximizing existing properties has become an increasingly important priority.

Looking Ahead

As demand for home expansion solutions continues, Done Right Builders & Remodeling plans to maintain its focus on structured project execution, code-compliant construction, and direct homeowner communication. The company stated that ADUs and room additions will remain a significant part of its residential remodeling work in Santa Clara moving forward.

“Our role is to help homeowners create space that works for the way they live,” the spokesperson said. “Whether that means an ADU, a room addition, or a broader remodeling plan, the priority is always quality work and responsible execution.”

About Done Right Builders & Remodeling

Done Right Builders & Remodeling is a licensed and insured residential remodeling contractor based in Santa Clara, California. With more than 25 years of experience, the company specializes in kitchen remodeling, room additions, and ADU construction. The company serves homeowners in Santa Clara and surrounding Bay Area communities.

Press Inquiries

Done Right Builders & Remodeling

homeprofessionals26 [at] gmail.com

(800) 816-0000

https://www.donerightbuildersandremodeling.com/

1825 De La Cruz Blvd #203

Santa Clara, CA 95050