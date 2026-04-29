U.S. News & World Report Announces "Best of" 2026 Ratings for Legend Senior Living® Residences

WICHITA, Kan., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. News & World Report has named 27 residences of Legend Senior Living among its "Best of" for 2026 in their respective categories and 11 additional Legend residences received accolades. Legend, a senior living provider based in Wichita (KS), regularly places among the nation's top companies in the annual U.S. News ratings. The family-owned company owns and operates 74 senior living residences in eight states and growing, offering Independent Living, Assisted Living, Personal Care, Memory Care, and Rehabilitation.

"We see these rankings as more than a milestone, they’re a reflection of the everyday moments that matter most in our communities,” said Matt Buchanan, President and Co-CEO of Legend Senior Living. “From the relationships our teams build to the personalized care residents receive, this recognition speaks to the culture we’ve worked hard to create. Because the feedback comes directly from residents and their families, it carries real meaning and keeps us focused on what truly matters. We’re proud to be included and appreciate the role U.S. News plays in helping families navigate important decisions with confidence."

Legend's "Best Of" performance follows the recent growth of the company, which has added 7 residences and expanded to two additional states just since last year's survey. Legend residences have been certified as Great Places to Work® and have also been recognized among the Top 25 Senior Living residences by Fortune Magazine.

According to U.S. News, more than 540,000 survey responses were analyzed from residents and their family members from more than 3,200 senior living communities. To receive a U.S. News Best Senior Living recognition for 2026, a community must have been rated 'Best' in Independent Living, Assisted Living or Memory Care. Additional accolades recognize communities that scored in the top 25% of evaluated communities as High Performing in those areas. The ratings recognize communities that have excelled at service and have made residents feel secure and well cared for. Fewer than half of the communities that participated in the evaluation process earned even a single award.

ABOUT LEGEND SENIOR LIVING

Legend Senior Living states its mission as "providing the highest standards of quality of service, environment and care to residents and their families." Legend is a privately held senior housing and services company based in Wichita, Kansas. The ever-expanding roster of senior residences owned and operated by Legend is currently numbered at 74, providing Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care, and Personal Care in Florida, Colorado, Texas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Legend communities are certified as a Great Place to Work®. For more information, visit LegendSeniorLiving.com.

ABOUT U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT

Based in Washington, D.C., U.S. News & World Report, a 90-year global leader in journalism, provides unbiased rankings, independent reporting and analysis, and consumer advice to millions of people on USNews.com each month. For more information behind the data analyzed in the U.S. News ratings for Senior Living, see the Methodology Report U.S. News & World Report 2025-26 Best Senior Living Ratings.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Annalisa Hahn

Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing

Legend Senior Living

Annalisa.Hahn@legendseniorliving.com

Phone: 316-616-6288

BEST OF US NEWS & WORLD REPORT 2026

RESIDENCE NAME STATE "BEST" AWARDS FOR: Legend of Broomfield CO Best Assisted Living, Best Memory Care Legend of Colorado Springs CO Best Assisted Living, Best Memory Care Hemsley House at University Park CO Best Assisted Living, Best Memory Care The Windsor of Cape Coral FL Best Assisted Living, Best Memory Care The Windsor of Gainesville FL Best Memory Care The Windsor at Ortega FL Best Assisted Living Windsor Pointe FL Best Independent Living Windsor Reflections FL Best Memory Care The Windsor of Palm Coast FL Best Assisted Living, Best Memory Care The Windsor of Venice FL Best Assisted Living, Best Memory Care Asbury Village KS Best Independent Living, Best Assisted Living The Windsor of Lawrence KS Best Assisted Living Parkwood Village KS Best Assisted Living, Best Memory Care Regent Park KS Best Assisted Living The Regent KS Best Independent Living Legend at Jefferson’s Garden OK Best Assisted Living Legend of Edmond OK Best Assisted Living Rivermont Gardens OK Best Assisted Living, Best Memory Care Rivermont Trails OK Best Independent Living Legend Assisted Living at Rivendell Highlands OK Best Assisted Living Legend at Mingo Road OK Best Memory Care The Stonehaven OK Best Assisted Living, Best Memory Care The Remington of McCandless PA Best Memory Care Hemsley House of Upper St. Clair PA Best Memory Care Rosewood TX Best Assisted Living Legend of Fort Worth TX Best Assisted Living Meadowood TX Best Assisted Living





RESIDENCE NAME STATE # OF ACCOLADES MeadowView CO 2 Gables of Gainesville FL 1 The Gables of Palm Harbor FL 1 The Gables of Tallahassee FL 1 Park West KS 2 Arbor House of Midwest City OK 2 Arbor House of Mustang OK 1 Ridgecrest of McCandless PA 2 Hemsley House of McCandless PA 1 Legend of Mansfield TX 2 Legend of McKinney TX 2



