U.S. News & World Report Announces "Best of" 2026 Ratings for Legend Senior Living® Residences

WICHITA, Kan., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. News & World Report has named 27 residences of Legend Senior Living among its "Best of" for 2026 in their respective categories and 11 additional Legend residences received accolades. Legend, a senior living provider based in Wichita (KS), regularly places among the nation's top companies in the annual U.S. News ratings. The family-owned company owns and operates 74 senior living residences in eight states and growing, offering Independent Living, Assisted Living, Personal Care, Memory Care, and Rehabilitation.
"We see these rankings as more than a milestone, they’re a reflection of the everyday moments that matter most in our communities,” said Matt Buchanan, President and Co-CEO of Legend Senior Living. “From the relationships our teams build to the personalized care residents receive, this recognition speaks to the culture we’ve worked hard to create. Because the feedback comes directly from residents and their families, it carries real meaning and keeps us focused on what truly matters. We’re proud to be included and appreciate the role U.S. News plays in helping families navigate important decisions with confidence."
Legend's "Best Of" performance follows the recent growth of the company, which has added 7 residences and expanded to two additional states just since last year's survey. Legend residences have been certified as Great Places to Work® and have also been recognized among the Top 25 Senior Living residences by Fortune Magazine.
According to U.S. News, more than 540,000 survey responses were analyzed from residents and their family members from more than 3,200 senior living communities. To receive a U.S. News Best Senior Living recognition for 2026, a community must have been rated 'Best' in Independent Living, Assisted Living or Memory Care. Additional accolades recognize communities that scored in the top 25% of evaluated communities as High Performing in those areas. The ratings recognize communities that have excelled at service and have made residents feel secure and well cared for. Fewer than half of the communities that participated in the evaluation process earned even a single award.
ABOUT LEGEND SENIOR LIVING
Legend Senior Living states its mission as "providing the highest standards of quality of service, environment and care to residents and their families." Legend is a privately held senior housing and services company based in Wichita, Kansas. The ever-expanding roster of senior residences owned and operated by Legend is currently numbered at 74, providing Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care, and Personal Care in Florida, Colorado, Texas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Legend communities are certified as a Great Place to Work®. For more information, visit LegendSeniorLiving.com.
ABOUT U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT
Based in Washington, D.C., U.S. News & World Report, a 90-year global leader in journalism, provides unbiased rankings, independent reporting and analysis, and consumer advice to millions of people on USNews.com each month. For more information behind the data analyzed in the U.S. News ratings for Senior Living, see the Methodology Report U.S. News & World Report 2025-26 Best Senior Living Ratings.
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
Annalisa Hahn
Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing
Legend Senior Living
Annalisa.Hahn@legendseniorliving.com
Phone: 316-616-6288
BEST OF US NEWS & WORLD REPORT 2026
|RESIDENCE NAME
|STATE
|"BEST" AWARDS FOR:
|Legend of Broomfield
|CO
|Best Assisted Living, Best Memory Care
|Legend of Colorado Springs
|CO
|Best Assisted Living, Best Memory Care
|Hemsley House at University Park
|CO
|Best Assisted Living, Best Memory Care
|The Windsor of Cape Coral
|FL
|Best Assisted Living, Best Memory Care
|The Windsor of Gainesville
|FL
|Best Memory Care
|The Windsor at Ortega
|FL
|Best Assisted Living
|Windsor Pointe
|FL
|Best Independent Living
|Windsor Reflections
|FL
|Best Memory Care
|The Windsor of Palm Coast
|FL
|Best Assisted Living, Best Memory Care
|The Windsor of Venice
|FL
|Best Assisted Living, Best Memory Care
|Asbury Village
|KS
|Best Independent Living, Best Assisted Living
|The Windsor of Lawrence
|KS
|Best Assisted Living
|Parkwood Village
|KS
|Best Assisted Living, Best Memory Care
|Regent Park
|KS
|Best Assisted Living
|The Regent
|KS
|Best Independent Living
|Legend at Jefferson’s Garden
|OK
|Best Assisted Living
|Legend of Edmond
|OK
|Best Assisted Living
|Rivermont Gardens
|OK
|Best Assisted Living, Best Memory Care
|Rivermont Trails
|OK
|Best Independent Living
|Legend Assisted Living at Rivendell Highlands
|OK
|Best Assisted Living
|Legend at Mingo Road
|OK
|Best Memory Care
|The Stonehaven
|OK
|Best Assisted Living, Best Memory Care
|The Remington of McCandless
|PA
|Best Memory Care
|Hemsley House of Upper St. Clair
|PA
|Best Memory Care
|Rosewood
|TX
|Best Assisted Living
|Legend of Fort Worth
|TX
|Best Assisted Living
|Meadowood
|TX
|Best Assisted Living
|RESIDENCE NAME
|STATE
|# OF ACCOLADES
|MeadowView
|CO
|2
|Gables of Gainesville
|FL
|1
|The Gables of Palm Harbor
|FL
|1
|The Gables of Tallahassee
|FL
|1
|Park West
|KS
|2
|Arbor House of Midwest City
|OK
|2
|Arbor House of Mustang
|OK
|1
|Ridgecrest of McCandless
|PA
|2
|Hemsley House of McCandless
|PA
|1
|Legend of Mansfield
|TX
|2
|Legend of McKinney
|TX
|2