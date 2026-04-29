U.S. News & World Report Announces "Best of" 2026 Ratings for Legend Senior Living® Residences

 | Source: Legend Senior Living Legend Senior Living

WICHITA, Kan., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. News & World Report has named 27 residences of Legend Senior Living among its "Best of" for 2026 in their respective categories and 11 additional Legend residences received accolades. Legend, a senior living provider based in Wichita (KS), regularly places among the nation's top companies in the annual U.S. News ratings. The family-owned company owns and operates 74 senior living residences in eight states and growing, offering Independent Living, Assisted Living, Personal Care, Memory Care, and Rehabilitation.

"We see these rankings as more than a milestone, they’re a reflection of the everyday moments that matter most in our communities,” said Matt Buchanan, President and Co-CEO of Legend Senior Living. “From the relationships our teams build to the personalized care residents receive, this recognition speaks to the culture we’ve worked hard to create. Because the feedback comes directly from residents and their families, it carries real meaning and keeps us focused on what truly matters. We’re proud to be included and appreciate the role U.S. News plays in helping families navigate important decisions with confidence."

Legend's "Best Of" performance follows the recent growth of the company, which has added 7 residences and expanded to two additional states just since last year's survey. Legend residences have been certified as Great Places to Work® and have also been recognized among the Top 25 Senior Living residences by Fortune Magazine.

According to U.S. News, more than 540,000 survey responses were analyzed from residents and their family members from more than 3,200 senior living communities. To receive a U.S. News Best Senior Living recognition for 2026, a community must have been rated 'Best' in Independent Living, Assisted Living or Memory Care. Additional accolades recognize communities that scored in the top 25% of evaluated communities as High Performing in those areas. The ratings recognize communities that have excelled at service and have made residents feel secure and well cared for. Fewer than half of the communities that participated in the evaluation process earned even a single award.

ABOUT LEGEND SENIOR LIVING

Legend Senior Living states its mission as "providing the highest standards of quality of service, environment and care to residents and their families." Legend is a privately held senior housing and services company based in Wichita, Kansas. The ever-expanding roster of senior residences owned and operated by Legend is currently numbered at 74, providing Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care, and Personal Care in Florida, Colorado, Texas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Legend communities are certified as a Great Place to Work®. For more information, visit LegendSeniorLiving.com.

ABOUT U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT

Based in Washington, D.C., U.S. News & World Report, a 90-year global leader in journalism, provides unbiased rankings, independent reporting and analysis, and consumer advice to millions of people on USNews.com each month. For more information behind the data analyzed in the U.S. News ratings for Senior Living, see the Methodology Report U.S. News & World Report 2025-26 Best Senior Living Ratings.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Annalisa Hahn
Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing
Legend Senior Living
Annalisa.Hahn@legendseniorliving.com
Phone: 316-616-6288

BEST OF US NEWS & WORLD REPORT 2026

RESIDENCE NAMESTATE"BEST" AWARDS FOR:
Legend of BroomfieldCOBest Assisted Living, Best Memory Care
Legend of Colorado SpringsCOBest Assisted Living, Best Memory Care
Hemsley House at University ParkCOBest Assisted Living, Best Memory Care
The Windsor of Cape CoralFLBest Assisted Living, Best Memory Care
The Windsor of GainesvilleFLBest Memory Care
The Windsor at OrtegaFLBest Assisted Living
Windsor PointeFLBest Independent Living
Windsor ReflectionsFLBest Memory Care
The Windsor of Palm CoastFLBest Assisted Living, Best Memory Care
The Windsor of VeniceFLBest Assisted Living, Best Memory Care
Asbury VillageKSBest Independent Living, Best Assisted Living
The Windsor of LawrenceKSBest Assisted Living
Parkwood VillageKSBest Assisted Living, Best Memory Care
Regent ParkKSBest Assisted Living
The RegentKSBest Independent Living
Legend at Jefferson’s GardenOKBest Assisted Living
Legend of EdmondOKBest Assisted Living
Rivermont GardensOKBest Assisted Living, Best Memory Care
Rivermont TrailsOKBest Independent Living
Legend Assisted Living at Rivendell HighlandsOKBest Assisted Living
Legend at Mingo RoadOKBest Memory Care
The StonehavenOKBest Assisted Living, Best Memory Care
The Remington of McCandlessPABest Memory Care
Hemsley House of Upper St. ClairPABest Memory Care
RosewoodTXBest Assisted Living
Legend of Fort WorthTXBest Assisted Living
MeadowoodTXBest Assisted Living
   


RESIDENCE NAMESTATE# OF ACCOLADES
MeadowViewCO2
Gables of GainesvilleFL1
The Gables of Palm HarborFL1
The Gables of TallahasseeFL1
Park WestKS2
Arbor House of Midwest CityOK2
Arbor House of MustangOK1
Ridgecrest of McCandlessPA2
Hemsley House of McCandlessPA1
Legend of MansfieldTX2
Legend of McKinneyTX2
   



Tags

U.S. News & World Report Legend Senior Living Best Senior Living 2026 independent living memory care assisted living

Related Links

GlobeNewswire
 