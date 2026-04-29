Black Ore Launches Tax Autopilot for Broad Availability

Austin, TX, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Ore, the AI platform for financial services, today announced the broad availability of Tax Autopilot, automating tax preparation for CPA firms. Since launching its early access program two years ago, Black Ore selectively onboarded 75 firms from a waitlist of close to 4,000 — including 40% of the Top 20 CPA firms in the country.





To see Tax Autopilot in action and request a demo, visit www.blackore.ai.

The announcement comes two weeks after the April 15 filing deadline – the most grueling day for tax professionals. More than 300,000 accountants have left the profession in the last two years and CPA exam candidates are at a 17-year low, creating an estimated 125 million-hour annual shortfall, the equivalent to more than $25 billion in unmet demand. Tax Autopilot gives firms the ability to accelerate revenue growth without burning out their staff or being forced to rely on offshore outsourcing to fill the gaps.

"Tax Autopilot has proven itself across tax seasons with top CPA firms, and now it's time to scale," said Eyal Shinar, Co-Founder and CEO of Black Ore. "Our customers are already seeing substantial time savings and lower costs across tens of thousands of complex returns. We're opening access to thousands more firms today to unlock the capacity, growth and client focus the profession desperately needs in this talent-short era.”





Eyal Shinar, Co-Founder and CEO of Black Ore.

Built for the Realities of Tax Practice

Rather than layering AI onto existing workflows, Tax Autopilot executes the full lifecycle of a complex tax return autonomously – with no human intervention from the Black Ore team:

Document ingestion : Accepts various document types – W-2s, 1099s, K-1s, brokerage statements, bank records, and more – in any format

: Accepts various document types – W-2s, 1099s, K-1s, brokerage statements, bank records, and more – in any format Intelligent extraction : Classifies documents and extracts data accurately, resolving discrepancies automatically

: Classifies documents and extracts data accurately, resolving discrepancies automatically Return preparation : Applies federal and state tax code logic to prepare the complete return

: Applies federal and state tax code logic to prepare the complete return Workpaper generation : Produces detailed supporting workpapers for efficient professional review

: Produces detailed supporting workpapers for efficient professional review Tax software integration: Connects with major tax software platforms, delivering review-ready returns directly into existing firm workflows

Every return arrives fully prepared and ready for final professional review by the customer, with complete auditability. The platform shows its work, links each data point back to source documents, and flags items requiring attention. Firm professionals remain the final authority for sign-off. Black Ore’s Tax Autopilot is SOC 2 Type II certified, operates in encrypted environments, and has cleared rigorous AI, privacy and security reviews.

Proven Results from Live Production

Participating firms in Black Ore’s early access program saw Tax Autopilot deliver:

>99% accuracy across tens of thousands of returns

>98% autonomy rate

Up to 98% time savings per preparation

Up to 80% lower costs per return

“Before Black Ore’s Tax Autopilot, preparing a high net worth return with dozens of complex K-1s could take several days,” said Kyle Parks, Leading Partner at Maxwell Locke & Ritter, a top 100 CPA firm. “Now, it’s ready for review in minutes with high quality results, improving our efficiency while allowing us to maintain control over the process.”

"Black Ore’s Tax Autopilot is what every enterprise firm struggles to build and hopes to procure – an AI-native tax platform driving significant, consistent ROI,” said Jeff Wong, Former Global Chief Innovation Officer at EY. “CPAs that move on this will serve more clients, at higher margins, with a fraction of the hours. The ones that don't will get left behind."

To see Tax Autopilot in action and request a personalized demo, visit www.blackore.ai.

About Black Ore

Black Ore is an AI platform for financial services. Its flagship product, Tax Autopilot, automates end-to-end tax preparation for CPA and accounting firms, combining proprietary domain-specific AI with comprehensive federal and state tax code coverage. The company is backed by Oak HC/FT, a16z, Founders Fund, General Catalyst, Khosla Ventures, Trust Ventures and notable angels including Tom Glocer (Former CEO, Thomson Reuters), Max Levchin (Founder, PayPal and Affirm), Gokul Rajaram and Jason Gardner (Founder, Marqeta). Black Ore was founded in 2022 and is based in Austin, TX. To learn more or get started, visit www.blackore.ai.