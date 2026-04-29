Blockchain Digital Transformation Research Report 2026: Market Growth Opportunities in Trust-as-a-Service, Business Automation Through Smart Contracts, and 6G-Enabled Blockchain Solutions

Dublin, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Transformation of Blockchain" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market is expected to grow at a remarkable rate of 72.7% from 2024 to 2030, reflecting strong adoption globally as organizations pursue efficiency, resilience, and transparency.



As blockchain technology evolves from a niche financial innovation into the core infrastructure layer for global industries, it emerges as a transformative backbone of the digital ecosystem. This study highlights emerging business models from blockchain transformations that enable decentralized interactions, automated and trusted value exchange, and operational transparency. Market momentum is growing owing to rapid advancements in smart contract automation, tokenization, decentralized service platforms, and connectivity across the value chain.



Environmental priorities are also redefining the future of blockchain technology through energy-efficient mechanisms, carbon tracking solutions, and digital product passports that support sustainable targets. Moreover, the integration of advanced technologies such as AI, IoT, MPC cryptography, and decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN) is expanding the role of blockchain in autonomous and intelligent ecosystems.



Together, these developments position blockchain as a transformative enabler of future economic, technological, and societal systems.



Key Topics Covered:



Transformational Growth Emerging in the Digital Transformation of Blockchain

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

Overview

Digital Transformation of Blockchain

Ecosystem: Digital Transformation of Blockchain

Digital Transformation of Blockchain: Overview

Ecosystem: Redefining Business Models in Digital Transformation of Blockchain

Trend Opportunity Overview: Redefining Business Models

Ecosystem: Environmental Priorities in Digital Transformation of Blockchain

Environmental Dimension of Blockchain Trends

Companies to Action: Environmental Priorities

Environmental Dimension: Companies to Action

Ecosystem: Technology Advancements in Digital Transformation of Blockchain

Technology Convergence

Companies to Action: Technology Advancements

Technology Convergence: Companies to Action

Growth Generator: Trend Attractiveness Analysis

Trend Attractiveness Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Trend Opportunity Impact and Certainty Analysis

Trend Opportunity Disruption Index

Trend Disruption Attractiveness Score

Trend Opportunity Growth Index

Growth Attractiveness Score

BEETS Implications for Digital Transformation of Blockchain Trend

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Trust-as-a-Service

Growth Opportunity 2: Business Automation Through Smart Contracts

Growth Opportunity 3: 6G-Enabled Blockchain Solutions

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Critical Success Factors for Growth

Critical Success Factors for Growth

Conclusion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zf7v6e

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