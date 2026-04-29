Blockchain Digital Transformation Research Report 2026: Market Growth Opportunities in Trust-as-a-Service, Business Automation Through Smart Contracts, and 6G-Enabled Blockchain Solutions

Dublin, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Transformation of Blockchain" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market is expected to grow at a remarkable rate of 72.7% from 2024 to 2030, reflecting strong adoption globally as organizations pursue efficiency, resilience, and transparency.
As blockchain technology evolves from a niche financial innovation into the core infrastructure layer for global industries, it emerges as a transformative backbone of the digital ecosystem. This study highlights emerging business models from blockchain transformations that enable decentralized interactions, automated and trusted value exchange, and operational transparency. Market momentum is growing owing to rapid advancements in smart contract automation, tokenization, decentralized service platforms, and connectivity across the value chain.
Environmental priorities are also redefining the future of blockchain technology through energy-efficient mechanisms, carbon tracking solutions, and digital product passports that support sustainable targets. Moreover, the integration of advanced technologies such as AI, IoT, MPC cryptography, and decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN) is expanding the role of blockchain in autonomous and intelligent ecosystems.
Together, these developments position blockchain as a transformative enabler of future economic, technological, and societal systems.
Key Topics Covered:
Transformational Growth Emerging in the Digital Transformation of Blockchain
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- Overview
- Digital Transformation of Blockchain
Ecosystem: Digital Transformation of Blockchain
- Digital Transformation of Blockchain: Overview
Ecosystem: Redefining Business Models in Digital Transformation of Blockchain
- Trend Opportunity Overview: Redefining Business Models
Ecosystem: Environmental Priorities in Digital Transformation of Blockchain
- Environmental Dimension of Blockchain Trends
Companies to Action: Environmental Priorities
- Environmental Dimension: Companies to Action
Ecosystem: Technology Advancements in Digital Transformation of Blockchain
- Technology Convergence
Companies to Action: Technology Advancements
- Technology Convergence: Companies to Action
Growth Generator: Trend Attractiveness Analysis
- Trend Attractiveness Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Trend Opportunity Impact and Certainty Analysis
- Trend Opportunity Disruption Index
- Trend Disruption Attractiveness Score
- Trend Opportunity Growth Index
- Growth Attractiveness Score
- BEETS Implications for Digital Transformation of Blockchain Trend
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Trust-as-a-Service
- Growth Opportunity 2: Business Automation Through Smart Contracts
- Growth Opportunity 3: 6G-Enabled Blockchain Solutions
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Critical Success Factors for Growth
- Critical Success Factors for Growth
- Conclusion
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zf7v6e
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