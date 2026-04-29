Genesis FX Markets Launches AI-Integrated Trading Platform for Retail Traders

MEDELLíN, COLOMBIA, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Genesis FX Markets has introduced an AI-powered trading platform featuring an embedded trade coach, live market news feed, and built-in journal tools designed for retail traders worldwide.

Genesis FX Markets, a Saint Lucia-based forex and CFD trading platform, has introduced a suite of integrated artificial intelligence tools designed to help retail traders analyze market activity, manage trading strategies, and improve decision-making in global markets. The platform addresses growing demand for accessible, data-driven trading technology among individual market participants worldwide.

As artificial intelligence reshapes industries worldwide, new trading technologies are transforming the way individuals interact with financial markets. The launch of new technologies by Genesis FX Markets comes as financial technology firms rapidly expand the role of artificial intelligence inside digital trading environments. Platforms that once focused primarily on order execution are evolving into data-driven ecosystems where analytics, automated insights and news feeds operate directly alongside trading interfaces, reflecting a broader shift in how retail-focused trading technology is being built.

Artificial intelligence is already reshaping the broader fintech sector. According to a 2024 report by Grand View Research, the global artificial intelligence in fintech market was valued at more than $13 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate exceeding 20% through 2030.

At the same time, retail trading activity continues to expand globally. Data from Statista estimates that the number of retail trading accounts worldwide has surpassed 150 million, reflecting increased participation driven by digital platforms and broader access to global markets.

Against this backdrop, Genesis FX Markets is positioning its technology platform around integrated tools aimed at assisting individual traders.

One feature of the platform is an embedded AI coach, which analyzes trades directly within the interface and provides automated feedback based on market data and historical patterns. Instead of relying on outside mentorship or expensive training programs, traders can receive insights generated by machine-learning models operating within the trading environment.

Another feature is a built-in trade journal, allowing traders to document positions and review performance metrics over time. By organizing trading activity within the same platform where trades are executed, users can evaluate patterns and analyze their trades in real time to refine their strategies.

The platform also integrates a live market news feed, delivering updates related to macroeconomic events, geopolitical developments and other information that may influence price movements. The goal is to provide traders with immediate access to relevant data without requiring them to switch between multiple platforms.

Genesis FX Markets has also introduced what it calls 10x accounts, a structure that provides traders with increased leverage ratios, available to eligible account holders in supported jurisdictions. As with all leveraged trading, results vary and capital is at risk.

Alex Rojas, Director at Genesis FX Markets, said artificial intelligence is helping reshape how retail traders interact with financial data.

"Artificial intelligence is changing how traders interact with information," Rojas said. "In the past, individuals often relied on multiple tools or outside services to analyze trades and monitor market developments. Integrating those capabilities directly into the trading platform allows traders to evaluate opportunities more efficiently."

Financial institutions have used algorithmic systems for decades, but many of those technologies historically remained confined to institutional desks and hedge funds. Advances in cloud computing and machine learning have made similar analytical capabilities more accessible to individual traders, a shift that companies like Genesis FX Markets are responding to with retail-focused platform development.

Maria Restrepo, Business Executive at Genesis FX Markets, said the company's platform is designed to simplify access to advanced trading tools.

"Retail traders increasingly expect technology that helps them analyze market conditions and improve decision making," Restrepo said. "Platforms that combine analytics, education tools and real-time market information in one place reflect the direction financial technology is moving."

The convergence of artificial intelligence, digital trading platforms and global connectivity is contributing to the expansion of retail market participation, according to fintech industry observers tracking adoption trends across emerging markets.

As more individuals seek alternative income sources and financial autonomy, demand for trading technology continues to grow across emerging markets in Latin America, Africa, Europe and Asia. Technology companies in the sector are now competing not only on execution speed but also on the analytical tools and educational resources their platforms deliver.

While market risk remains inherent to any form of trading, the growing availability of data-driven insights is influencing how individuals approach financial decision-making. Platforms that combine analytics, execution and real-time market intelligence within a single interface are expected to shape the next generation of retail trading technology.

About Genesis FX Markets





Genesis FX Markets is introducing cutting-edge AI trading technology that is reshaping global retail markets, giving traders worldwide access to advanced analytics, integrated tools, and institutional-level capabilities once reserved for professionals. The platform supports traders across multiple regions worldwide. www.genesisfxmarkets.com

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For more information about Genesis FX Markets, contact the company here:



Genesis FX Markets

Genesis FX Markets

support@genesisfxmarkets.com

Medellín, Colombia