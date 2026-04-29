Email Security Leading Company Benchmark Report 2026

Dublin, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Frost Radar: Email Security, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report benchmarks leading providers in the email security market, evaluating their innovation strategies, growth performance, and ability to address changing customer requirements. It highlights the competitive landscape, market trends, and the vendors best positioned to deliver value in an environment shaped by platform consolidation, generative AI-enabled threats, and demand for integrated, outcome-focused security solutions.



Email security is a pillar of enterprise cyber resilience as threat actors continue to exploit the human layer through increasingly sophisticated phishing, business email compromise, impersonation, and multichannel social engineering attacks. At the same time, the market is evolving beyond traditional secure email gateways toward cloud-native, API-based, and AI-driven platforms that integrate email protection with collaboration security, identity, data protection, and human risk management.

Those selected for further analysis based on their leadership or other distinctions are benchmarked across 10 Growth and Innovation criteria to reveal their position on the Frost Radar-TM. The report presents competitive profiles of each company considering their strengths and the opportunities that best fit those strengths.



Companies to Action

Abnormal AI

Barracuda

Check Point

Cisco

Coro

Fortinet

Fortra

INKY

IRONSCALES

KnowBe4

Libraesva

Mimecast

Proofpoint

Trellix

Varonis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/igm1mq

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