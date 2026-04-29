Canadian Steelworkers play key role in crackdown on unfair trade practices

TORONTO, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critical testimony from Canadian Steelworkers has played a crucial role in a major decision by the Canadian International Trade Tribunal (CITT) to crack down on foreign dumping of unfairly traded steel into Canada.

Members of the United Steelworkers union (USW) were key witnesses in a CITT investigation that has resulted in the tribunal ordering anti-dumping duties of up to 50% on imports of steel pipe and tubular goods from Mexico, Korea, Turkey and the Philippines for at least the next five years.

USW members from several Canadian steel mills provided critical testimony to the CITT on the impact that dumped foreign steel products have had on their workplaces and communities. The USW members appeared before the tribunal last month, offering accounts of production stoppages and layoffs caused by foreign dumping of steel tubular goods across the country.

“The CITT decision is a positive outcome for the more than 1,000 unionized workers producing steel tubular goods in Canada,” said USW National Director Marty Warren.

“Our members’ participation in this case, highlighting the direct impact of dumped goods on jobs in Canada, was key to achieving this decision. This order will not only help protect our members from the harm that unfairly traded steel poses to their mills, but also to the broader Canadian industry and all who play by the rules,” Warren said.

Ultimately, the CITT order will help ensure a fair Canadian market that protects unionized Canadian workers from imports produced under weaker labour standards. USW members produce some of the world’s highest-quality steel and are more than capable of supplying the Canadian steel market – when imports are not traded at dumped prices.

In addition to the USW’s involvement in trade cases, the union also is calling for a comprehensive steel industrial strategy that brings cohesion to trade, environmental and industrial policies. The USW calls for broad-based trade measures such as a strengthened tariff-rate quota, domestic procurement policies and a comprehensive review of areas to increase production capacity to supply domestic markets as part of a broader nation-building strategy.

“While this decision represents an important victory for our members producing steel pipes, tubing and casing, we will continue to push for a broader long-term vision and strategy for the Canadian steel industry as a whole,” Warren said.



Contacts:

Marty Warren, USW National Director for Canada, 416-544-5951

Denis St. Pierre, USW Communications, 647-522-1630, dstpierre@usw.ca