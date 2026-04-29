Liminal Custody Partners with Taiwan Mobile & SYSTEX to Build Taiwan's Institutional Digital Asset Infra





SINGAPORE, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tech-driven synergy: Empowering banks, VASPs, and enterprises to seize virtual asset opportunities with institutional-grade blockchain infrastructure in a maturing regulatory environment.

Liminal Custody , a Singapore-headquartered institutional digital asset wallet infrastructure platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Taiwan Mobile , one of Taiwan's most established telecommunications groups. Under this collaboration, Taiwan Mobile and its strategic partner SYSTEX will serve as Liminal Custody's distribution partner in Taiwan, bringing institutional-grade digital asset custody and wallet infrastructure to banks, virtual asset service providers (VASPs), and enterprises operating in the local market.

The partnership arrives at a defining moment for Taiwan's digital asset sector. Taiwan's Financial Supervisory Commission has already approved five banks for a virtual asset custody pilot programme, signaling active institutional demand for compliant custody infrastructure ahead of the Virtual Asset Service Act's expected passage. The partnership positions both organizations to serve the growing demand for compliant, bank-grade custody infrastructure across the island nation.

Linking Compliance Value: Empowering Digital Finance Transformation with Robust Blockchain Infrastructure

This collaboration brings together Liminal Custody's specialized blockchain infrastructure expertise with Taiwan Mobile's extensive enterprise reach and established relationships across the financial services sector.

Liminal Custody contributes proven MPC and HSM-based wallet infrastructure with compliance-ready operations, including travel rule screening, on-chain transaction monitoring, policy-based approvals, and full audit trails. The platform has processed over USD 120 billion in transactions and maintains certifications to SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001, and ISO 27701 standards.

contributes proven MPC and HSM-based wallet infrastructure with compliance-ready operations, including travel rule screening, on-chain transaction monitoring, policy-based approvals, and full audit trails. The platform has processed over USD 120 billion in transactions and maintains certifications to SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001, and ISO 27701 standards. In alignment with its "Telco+Tech" strategy, Taiwan Mobile is aggressively expanding beyond its core telecommunications foundation to integrate AI, cybersecurity threats, and cloud-based enterprise services, while simultaneously developing new ventures in Web3 and TelcoFin. Partnership with Liminal Custody marks a pivotal milestone in this strategic roadmap, officially incorporating blockchain technology into Taiwan Mobile’s blueprint for enterprise transformation. As a key partner of Taiwan Mobile, SYSTEX brings profound technical expertise and a vast network within the financial sector. Moving forward, SYSTEX will leverage its strengths in distribution and system integration to ensure Liminal’s institutional-grade solutions are seamlessly connected with the existing infrastructures of major financial institutions and enterprises across Taiwan.





Together, the partnership is designed to address three of the most pressing needs in Taiwan's market:

Institutional-grade security and governance for digital asset operations. Regulatory-ready infrastructure for banks and VASPs navigating the incoming compliance framework. Compliant access to new asset classes including real-world asset tokenization and stablecoin-based payment flows.





"Taiwan is at an exciting inflection point in its digital asset journey, and this partnership with Taiwan Mobile is a significant step in making trusted, regulated custody infrastructure accessible to more businesses across the market," said Lesley Kuo, General Manager Taiwan, Liminal Custody. "Taiwan Mobile's strong enterprise relationships and deep market reach allow us to extend Liminal's solutions to organizations that are ready to engage with digital assets responsibly and at scale."

Shing Chu, Chief Enterprise Business Officer of Taiwan Mobile, stated: “Taiwan has emerged as one of Asia's most compelling markets for virtual assets, driven by a tech-savvy population and a robust legal framework that supports VASPs. To navigate this evolving landscape, Taiwan Mobile has established a specialized legal advisory team to provide expert compliance guidance. Furthermore, we offer comprehensive blockchain training and commercial sandbox simulations, crafting tailored digital asset custody roadmaps for our partners in the Web3 era. As virtual assets become an integral part of the financial landscape, our clients require trusted solutions. Partnering with Liminal Custody enables us to introduce world-class secure infrastructure, reinforcing our commitment to delivering innovative, value-driven digital services.”

Addressing Taiwan's Institutional Market

The partnership targets a broad set of institutional clients across Taiwan's financial services and enterprise landscape, including licensed banks, brokerages, listed corporations building digital asset treasury strategies, and VASPs seeking to upgrade their security and governance infrastructure ahead of regulatory implementation.

Liminal's wallet infrastructure is deployed across the APAC and MENA regions and is already active in the Taiwan market. The company also recently launched Liminal HSM Vaults in partnership with Swiss cybersecurity firm Securosys, a solution purpose-built for banks and enterprises that combines MPC authorization with FIPS 140-2 Level 3 certified Hardware Security Modules. This regional depth means clients in Taiwan can access a platform built to operate across multiple regulatory jurisdictions, which is increasingly relevant as Taiwanese enterprises expand their cross-border financial activity.

About Taiwan Mobile

Taiwan Mobile , established in 1997, is a leading telecommunications provider in Taiwan. Taiwan Mobile leverages “Telco+Tech” strategy to integrate telecom, network, media, entertainment, and e-commerce group synergy, creating a "convergence-into-one" platform that provides technology solutions—including AI, IoT, Cloud, Cybersecurity, TelcoFin, Web3, EV charging stations, Game, and more. Under the 5G+ strategy, Taiwan Mobile uses big data and its user base (Gift) to create synergies with momo and AppWorks (Group), while focusing on sustainability (Green) and long-term growth (Grit) to expand in Greater South East Asia (GESA).Embracing the “Open Possible” spirit, Taiwan Mobile delivers diverse tech solutions, enabling users to transcend limits and unlock endless new experiences.

About Liminal Custody

Liminal Custody is a digital asset management infrastructure platform, certified with ISO 27001 & 27701, and SOC Type 2 standards, offering secure wallet infrastructure and custody-technology solutions for institutions across the digital asset spectrum. Headquartered in Singapore, with offices across India, UAE, and Taiwan, Liminal serves clients across the globe, helping them scale and manage digital asset operations securely and in compliance with regulatory standards.

Contact

AVP- Global Brand and Communications

Aanandita Bhatnagar

Liminal Custody

aananditabhatnagar@lmnl.app

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/57dec053-b207-4478-b2a6-ff4112e945b1