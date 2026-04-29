Poultry Industry Report 2026: $531.77 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Poultry Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global poultry market is experiencing substantial growth, poised to expand from $394.75 billion in 2025 to $417.18 billion in 2026, at a 5.7% CAGR. The historic uptick is linked to increased poultry consumption, organized poultry farming, improved infrastructure, urban demand for protein, and retail growth. Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $531.77 billion by 2030, accelerating at a 6.3% CAGR. This forecasted growth is driven by demand for ready-to-eat poultry, prioritization of food safety, e-commerce food delivery expansion, sustainable farming practices, and advancements in processing technologies.

Emerging trends include antibiotic-free poultry production, processed and value-added products, enhanced cold-chain improvements, and expansion of organic offerings and traceability in supply chains. Stable economic conditions across both developed and emerging markets are enhancing global poultry manufacturing. According to the International Monetary Fund, the global economy is expected to sustain a growth rate of 3.2% through 2024 and 2025, similar to 2023 levels. This economic stability, coupled with rebounding commodity prices, fosters investment in the poultry sector.

The surge in meat consumption is another growth catalyst for the poultry market, with increasing demand rooted in health awareness and population growth across developing and emerging economies. As of July 2024, Carlisle Technology reports that per capita chicken consumption in the United States was 98.9 pounds in 2022 and is projected to increase to 107.5 pounds by 2033. Such trends are anticipated to bolster the poultry market further.

To address these opportunities, leading companies are innovating feed solutions such as enzyme-probiotic blends to enhance nutrient utilization and gut health while reducing production costs. For instance, IFF launched Axtra XAP, a multi-enzyme blend, and Syncra AVI, an enzyme-probiotic combination that supports gut health and reduces antibiotic dependence. These innovations reflect a broader industry shift towards sustainable and efficient production practices.

Prominent companies in the sector include JBS S.A., Tyson Foods Inc., Pilgrim's Pride, BRF S.A., and Sanderson Farms, among others. Geographically, Asia-Pacific led the market in 2025, with Western Europe following. Other key regions include North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The poultry market's composition spans various products, including frozen, fresh/chilled, and canned meats across chicken, turkey, duck, and rabbit categories. Companies distribute these products via diverse channels to both consumers and commercial entities. The market's value incorporates 'factory gate' revenues, encapsulating the direct sale of goods and related services.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $417.18 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $531.77 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global



Key Technologies & Future Trends

Increasing Adoption of Antibiotic-Free Poultry Production

Rising Demand for Processed and Value-Added Poultry Products

Growing Focus on Cold Chain and Packaging Improvements

Expansion of Organic and Free-Range Poultry Offerings

Enhanced Traceability Across Poultry Supply Chains

Companies Featured

JBS S.A.

Tyson Foods Inc.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation

BRF S.A.

Sanderson Farms

Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL

New Hope Liuhe Co. Ltd.

Koch Foods Inc.

Perdue Farms Inc.

Japfa Comfeed Indonesia Tbk

Suguna Foods Private Limited

Sneha Group

Wens Foodstuffs Group Co. Ltd.

Fujian Sunner Food Co. Ltd.

Jiangsu Lihua Animal Husbandry Co. Ltd.

Fileni Group

PHW Group

Veronesi Holding S.p.A.

2 Sisters Food Group

Cherkizovo Group

Foster Farms

Astral Foods Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/otzl7i

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