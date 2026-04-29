Rendered Poultry Products Industry Report 2026: $8.66 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rendered Poultry Products Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The rendered poultry products market has shown a consistent growth pattern, with projected expansion from $7.12 billion in 2025 to $7.35 billion in 2026, marking a 3.3% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This historic growth is driven by an expansion in commercial poultry processing, enhanced utilization of animal by-products, a rise in the livestock and aquaculture feed industries, and an increase in demand for cost-effective protein sources, supported by improvements in rendering infrastructure.

Looking ahead, the market for rendered poultry products is anticipated to grow further, reaching $8.66 billion by 2030 at a 4.2% CAGR. This future growth is expected to be propelled by an emphasis on circular economy practices, a surge in demand for sustainable animal feed ingredients, and the expansion of aquaculture production. Emphasis on traceable feed inputs and investments in efficient rendering technologies are also key growth factors. Industry trends include increased adoption of sustainable rendering practices, demand for high-protein feed ingredients, expanded use of poultry by-products, advancement in rendering technologies, and a heightened focus on feed safety and quality.

The surge in meat production is another critical factor driving market growth. Rendered poultry products facilitate the efficient use of poultry by-products, transforming them into valuable ingredients that boost the sustainability of meat processing. For example, Meat & Livestock Australia reported substantial growth in lamb production, reaching 246,003 tonnes in 2023, marking an increase of over 12% compared to 2022. This uptick in meat production underlines the growing market for rendered poultry products.

Strategic partnerships have become a prevalent strategy among major companies in the market to enhance technology integration and broaden market reach. A notable example is Darling Ingredients Inc.'s collaboration with Butterball, LLC to develop a poultry rendering facility adjacent to Butterball's Mount Olive plant. Slated to process 18 million pounds of material weekly, construction is set to begin in early 2024, with expected completion by 2025, pending necessary permits.

In another strategic move, Darling Ingredients Inc. acquired Miropasz Group, a Poland-based animal by-product processor, in January 2024. This acquisition aims to bolster Darling's European rendering footprint, enhance sustainable protein and fat production capabilities, and optimize supply chain efficiency, facilitating long-term growth in the global rendering market.

Leading companies in the rendered poultry products market include Darling Ingredients Inc., Tyson Foods Inc., JBS USA Holdings Inc., Pilgrim's Pride Corporation, Perdue Farms Inc., and more. While North America was the largest regional market in 2025, Asia-Pacific is positioned to be the fastest-growing region in the near future.

The market comprises sales of various by-product meals, including feather meal, blood meal, seafood meal, and bone meal. The value of these goods is determined at the 'factory gate', reflecting manufacturers' sales values, inclusive of related services associated with these goods. Market revenues are captured from the sale of goods and services within the specified geography but exclude resales within the supply chain.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $7.35 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.66 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.2% Regions Covered Global



Major Trends

Increasing Adoption of Sustainable Rendering Practices

Rising Demand for High-Protein Feed Ingredients

Growing Utilization of Poultry by-Products

Expansion of Advanced Rendering Technologies

Enhanced Focus on Feed Safety and Quality

Companies Featured

Darling Ingredients Inc

Tyson Foods Inc

JBS USA Holdings Inc

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation

Perdue Farms Inc

Sanderson Farms Inc

Koch Foods Inc

Seaboard Corporation

Allanasons Pvt Ltd

Sanimax Industries Inc

Valley Proteins Inc

Baker Commodities Inc

JG Pears

Akiolis Group

FASA Group

Leo Group Ltd

San Miguel Foods Inc

West Coast Reduction Ltd

MHP SE

BRF SA

Maple Leaf Foods Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7vdrnu

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