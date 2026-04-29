Industrial Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Vaporizer Industry Report 2026: $1.88 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Vaporizer Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The industrial liquefied natural gas (LNG) vaporizer market has demonstrated considerable growth, expanding from $1.23 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $1.34 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. This growth trajectory during the historical period is driven by industrial fuel diversification, increased LNG imports, expansion of gas-based power plants, demand for cleaner fuels, and enhanced industrial energy security.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to sustain robust growth, reaching $1.88 billion by 2030, with a projected CAGR of 8.7%. Key drivers include decarbonization efforts, growth in LNG-fueled industries, expansion of distributed energy systems, adoption of hybrid vaporizer technologies, and industrial fuel cost optimization. Notable trends in the forecast period include increased use of LNG as industrial fuel, heightened demand for high-capacity vaporizers, a shift towards energy-efficient vaporization, expanded LNG infrastructure, and adoption of continuous operation systems.

The demand for cleaner energy sources is anticipated to further propel the market's growth trajectory. Such demand is spurred by global environmental concerns prompting governments and industries to implement stringent emission regulations and invest in sustainable energy solutions. The industrial LNG vaporizers are pivotal in these efforts as they effectively convert LNG to gas, aiding industries in minimizing emissions and adopting sustainable energy practices. For instance, data from the World Economic Forum in February 2024 highlighted a significant 50% year-over-year growth in global clean energy capacity in 2023.

In response to market demands, leading companies are developing innovative technologies such as advanced ambient vaporizers. In November 2023, HQHP, a prominent clean energy equipment manufacturer from China, unveiled a new Ambient Vaporizer designed for LNG filling stations. This technology utilizes ambient air's natural convection for the vaporization process, eliminating external energy reliance, thus favoring substantial energy savings and environmental benefits. Such innovations cater to various operational requirements, offering efficient LNG regasification solutions.

In a strategic move to bolster its market presence, Crane Company, a US-based industrial valve manufacturer, acquired Technifab Products Inc. for $40.5 million in November 2024. This acquisition aims to enhance Crane's cryogenics expertise, enabling the company to deliver comprehensive solutions to burgeoning markets like semiconductor, medical, and pharmaceutical industries.

Key players in the market include Tokyo Gas Engineering Solutions Corporation, Kobe Steel Ltd., Chart Industries Inc., Linde plc, and Sumitomo Precision Products Co. Ltd., among others. North America accounted for the largest market share in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is poised for rapid growth in the forecast period. Regions covered in market reports include Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa. Major countries featured include Australia, Brazil, China, India, the USA, and Germany.

The market comprises sales of forced draft vaporizers, direct-fired vaporizers, heat transfer fluids, and skid-mounted vaporizer units with factory gate values representing the sales value by manufacturers to end-users or other entities.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.34 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.88 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.7% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Tokyo Gas Engineering Solutions Corporation

Kobe Steel Ltd.

Chart Industries Inc.

Linde plc

Sumitomo Precision Products Co. Ltd.

Cryostar SAS

Zhangjiagang Furui Special Equipment Co. Ltd.

Cryolor SA

INOX India Limited

TransTech Energy LLC

Nikkiso Cryoquip LLC

Algas-SDI International LLC

CTR Inc.

Sigma Thermal Inc.

Armstrong Chemtec Group Inc.

Isisan Isi Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S.

Cryeng Group Pty Ltd

Incryo Systems Private Limited

Cryogas Equipment Private Limited

Manning & Lewis Engineering Company

Suzhou Xinrui Cryogenic Equipment Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qfbz3p

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