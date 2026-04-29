Small Molecule Innovator CDMO Research Report 2026: $93.12 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Small Molecule Innovator CDMO Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The small molecule innovator CDMO market is experiencing significant growth and is poised for further expansion. The market size is projected to climb from $60.7 billion in 2025 to $65.83 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 8.4%. This growth is driven by rising R&D costs, patent expirations, and the globalization of pharmaceutical supply chains. By 2030, the market is expected to reach $93.12 billion, fueled by advancing small molecule pipelines, increased outsourcing by biotech firms, and the demand for rapid scale-up and innovation.

Trends anticipated in this growth phase include heightened demand for end-to-end CDMO services, a focus on HPAPI manufacturing, and the adoption of continuous manufacturing processes. The expansion into early-stage development services and virtual pharma companies are contributing to market dynamics.

The prevalence of chronic diseases is a key driver for the market. According to the CDC, as of 2023, 76.4% of U.S. adults had at least one chronic condition, highlighting the need for specialized CDMO services. Major market players are forming strategic partnerships to enhance service offerings and competitive standing. In August 2023, SST Corporation partnered with Viwit Pharmaceuticals to enhance the North American market's growth.

Strategic acquisitions are shaping market evolution. For instance, in April 2024, CoreRx, Inc. acquired Societal CDMO, Inc. to expand capabilities and accelerate complex therapy commercialization. Key industry players include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, Evonik Industries, Catalent Inc., and Lonza Group, among others.

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the market by 2025, with significant coverage across Australia, China, Japan, and other countries. However, tariffs have influenced costs in importing essential materials, leading firms in Asia-Pacific and Europe to face increased production expenses. These pressures are prompting investments in regional sourcing and domestic manufacturing to enhance supply chain resilience.

The small molecule innovator CDMO market is extensively detailed in new research reports offering insights into market statistics, regional shares, and competitive landscapes. The reports provide comprehensive analysis to facilitate strategic planning and decision-making for market participants.

This market encompasses revenues from entities involved in the development and manufacturing of small-molecule APIs and drug products across cardiovascular, oncology, neurology, and other therapeutic areas. Pharmaceutical and biotech firms are primary customers.

Overall, the small molecule innovator CDMO market's economic metrics are shaped by sales within specified geographies, emphasizing the industry's global significance and evolving market dynamics.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $65.83 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $93.12 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.1% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Evonik Industries AG

Lonza Group Ltd.

Catalent Inc.

Wuxi AppTec Co. Ltd.

Asymchem

Siegfried Holdings

Recipharm AB

Almac Sciences Ltd.

Curia Global Inc.

Cambrex Corporation

Piramal Pharma Ltd.

Hovione

Corden Pharma GmbH

Alcami Corporation

Mikart LLC

August Bioservices LLC

Patheon Pharma Services

Famar Group

Sterling Pharma Solutions

Sai Life Sciences

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9gq5k1

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