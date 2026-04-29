Biologics CDMO Research Report 2026: $48.07 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biologics CDMO Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The biologics CDMO market is experiencing tremendous growth, with market size projected to expand from $24.15 billion in 2025 to $27.56 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 14.1%. This increase can be attributed to advancements in cell culture technology, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, growth in biosimilar pipelines, and significant governmental support for biopharma manufacturing. The market is expected to further accelerate, reaching $48.07 billion in 2030, driven by the rise in gene and cell therapy development, automation and robotics adoption in CDMO processes, and the expansion of global biologics manufacturing capacity.

The projected growth brings forward trends such as an increased focus on mammalian cell-based production and a rise in outsourcing gene therapy manufacturing. As technology advances, there is a noticeable shift towards biosimilars and precision medicine, which is boosting demand for cost-effective biologics production. Increasing demand for cell and gene therapies is a significant growth driver, with innovative therapies potentially treating conditions traditionally deemed difficult to manage.

According to IQVIA Holdings Inc., global spending on cell and gene therapies climbed to $5.9 billion in 2023, rising 38% from 2022. Biologics CDMOs play a crucial role in this landscape by offering specialized services to handle living cells and genetic materials safely. They enable pharmaceutical companies to meet regulatory requirements and ease the transition from research to clinical applications.

Technological advancements are at the forefront of this industry, as evidenced by companies like Lonza Group. In November 2023, they introduced GS Effex cell lines aimed at improving therapeutic antibody potency for immunotherapy applications. Such innovations support therapeutic development from research through to commercial manufacturing.

Strategic acquisitions are propelling growth in the sector; Novo Holdings A/S acquired Catalent, Inc. in December 2024 to enhance its CDMO capabilities and diversify its drug development solutions. This move represents a significant step towards expanding in the biologics CDMO space, aligning with Catalent's expertise in advanced delivery technologies and manufacturing services.

North America dominated the biologics CDMO market in 2025, but Asia-Pacific is predicted to be the fastest-growing region through 2030, with countries like India, China, and South Korea playing significant roles. Tariffs present challenges by increasing costs for imports, but they also encourage local sourcing and investment in domestic manufacturing capabilities, driving the adoption of cost-efficient biologics production technologies.

Key players in the market include Lonza Group Ltd, Samsung Biologics Co Ltd, WuXi Biologics Cayman Inc, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, among others. These companies are focusing on expanding services, improving mammalian cell production, and leveraging advanced bioprocessing techniques to stay competitive.

The biologics CDMO market encompasses a wide array of services including process and analytical development, cell line development, supply chain management, and fill-finish services. This comprehensive approach ensures robust growth opportunities, addressing the evolving needs of the biopharmaceutical sector.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $27.56 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $48.07 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.9% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope:

Markets Covered:

Cell Type: Mammalian; Non-Mammalian

Product Type: Biologics; Biosimilars

Service Type: Drug Substance Manufacturing; Drug Product Manufacturing; Process Development; Analytical & Quality Testing Services

Subsegments include Mammalian Cells like CHO and HEK, and Non-Mammalian Cells like Yeast and Bacterial.

Major Trends

Expansion of Biologics Cdmo Services

Growth in Mammalian Cell-Based Production

Increase in Outsourcing of Gene Therapy Manufacturing

Adoption of Advanced Bioprocessing Techniques

Rising Demand for Biosimilars

Companies Featured

Lonza Group Ltd

Samsung Biologics Co Ltd

WuXi Biologics Cayman Inc

Catalent Inc

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Emergent BioSolutions Inc

Grifols SA

AbbVie Inc

Novartis AG

Sandoz International GmbH

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

AGC Inc

JSR Corporation

Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Kemwell Biopharma Pvt Ltd

Bora Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd

Binex Co Ltd

3P Biopharmaceuticals SLU

Cytovance Biologics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s0oczw

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