SRT-to-HLS Transcoder Market to Hit $1.78 Billion by 2026, Driven by Growing Demand for Low-Latency Streaming - Harmonic, LiveU, and Ateme Lead the Industry

Dublin, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Secure Reliable Transport (SRT)-to-HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) Transcoder Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The SRT-to-HLS transcoder market is experiencing impressive growth, set to increase from $1.54 billion in 2025 to $1.78 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 15.2%. The historic growth is driven by demand for low-latency streaming, cloud service adoption, real-time video processing, IPTV and OTT platform expansion, and a rise in live streaming and online events.

Predicted growth continues, aiming for $3.1 billion in 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 14.9%. This is due to the adoption of SRT for broadcast contribution, proliferation of OTT platforms, and evolving cloud-based video workflows. Key trends include advancements in AI/ML-powered dynamic bitrate optimization, technology development in hardware acceleration, and integration of multi-protocol streaming workflows.

The demand for live streaming and OTT platforms is driving the expansion of the SRT-to-HLS transcoder market. This surge is fueled by consumer shifts to digital media, especially for live events and sports. SRT-to-HLS transcoders support platforms with low-latency video transmission and adaptive bitrate control, ensuring high-quality, secure content delivery. For instance, as of March 2025, live streaming represented 25% of global OTT viewership, underlining demand for content delivery infrastructure.

Cloud computing adoption is another catalyst for growth in the SRT-to-HLS transcoder market. Cloud computing provides scalability and cost efficiency, essential for organizations to manage computing resources effectively. SRT-to-HLS transcoders enhance these environments through low-latency video streaming and efficient cloud format conversion. For example, by December 2023, Eurostat reported 45.2% of EU enterprises adopted cloud computing, showcasing its significant market influence.

In a key development, StreamVX teamed with the SRT Alliance in July 2025 to integrate SRT into its platform, facilitating low-latency SRT ingestion and HLS transcoding for live workflows. The SRT Alliance, founded by Haivision, aims to advance SRT protocol adoption.

Major companies in this market include Harmonic Inc., LiveU Ltd., Ateme S.A., Haivision Systems Inc., among others. North America led the market size in 2025, with Asia-Pacific poised to be the fastest-growing region.

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Report Scope

Markets Covered:

By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

Hardware, Software, Services By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud-Based

On-Premises, Cloud-Based By Application: Broadcasting, Live Streaming, Video On Demand, Surveillance, Other Applications

Broadcasting, Live Streaming, Video On Demand, Surveillance, Other Applications By End-User: Media and Entertainment, Education, Corporate, Government, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

By Hardware: Signal Processing Units, Encoding Processing Units, Storage Management Systems, Network Interface Modules, Cooling And Power Management Units

Signal Processing Units, Encoding Processing Units, Storage Management Systems, Network Interface Modules, Cooling And Power Management Units By Software: Live Transcoding Software, Adaptive Bitrate Streaming Software, Video Compression Management Software, Content Delivery Optimization Software, Quality Monitoring And Analytics Software

Live Transcoding Software, Adaptive Bitrate Streaming Software, Video Compression Management Software, Content Delivery Optimization Software, Quality Monitoring And Analytics Software By Services: Integration Services, Deployment Services, Maintenance And Support Services, Managed Streaming Services, Training And Consulting Services

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain

Regions: Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.78 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.9% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Secure Reliable Transport (SRT)-to-HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) Transcoder market report include:

Harmonic Inc.

LiveU Ltd.

Ateme S.A.

Haivision Systems Inc.

Telestream Inc

Wowza Media Systems LLC

Bitmovin GmbH

Magewell Electronics Co. Ltd.

Zixi LLC

Ant Media Inc.

MainStreaming S.p.A.

TotalMedia

NetUP Inc.

Softvelum LLC

AirenSoft Co. Ltd.

Castr Inc.

DVEO Inc.

Fleex Streamer

Setplex LLC

Flussonic LLC

Happytimesoft

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tm0qw3

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