VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minoxidil Bay, owned by Fischer Sciences Inc. a leading Canadian online destination for clinically proven hair regrowth solutions, today announced a strategic supply partnership designed to ensure consistent Rogaine Minoxidil 5% availability across Canada, even as global and regional supply challenges continue to impact the market.

In recent years, the availability of Rogaine for men has experienced periodic disruptions due to rising demand, manufacturing limitations, and distribution bottlenecks. Industry data indicates that supply inconsistencies—particularly in certain formulations—have persisted into 2026, creating uncertainty for consumers seeking reliable treatment options.

To address these challenges, Minoxidil Bay has secured a long-term partnership to secure Rogaine for men with established suppliers and distribution networks, strengthening its ability to maintain stable inventory levels and deliver uninterrupted access to customers nationwide.

“Consistency is critical when it comes to hair regrowth treatment,” said a spokesperson for Minoxidil Bay. “This partnership allows us to stay ahead of supply fluctuations and ensure Canadians can access the products they rely on—without interruption.”

Addressing a Growing Market Need

Demand for hair loss treatments has surged across Canada, driven by increased awareness, accessibility of online platforms, and the growing adoption of at-home solutions. However, supply chain disruptions—common across the pharmaceutical and health product sectors—have made it difficult for retailers to maintain consistent stock levels.

Minoxidil Bay’s latest initiative is designed to mitigate these risks by diversifying sourcing channels and strengthening fulfillment capabilities.

Strengthening Reliability and Customer Trust

With this new partnership in place, Minoxidil Bay aims to:

Ensure consistent product availability across Canada

Reduce delays caused by supply chain disruptions

About Minoxidil Bay

Minoxidil Bay is a Canada-focused online platform dedicated to making clinically proven hair regrowth treatments like minoxidil simple, affordable, and accessible. The company prioritizes consistency, transparency, and direct-to-consumer delivery to support long-term hair care results.

Contact

Minoxidil Bay

Email: cs@minoxidilbay.ca