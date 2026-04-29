Farm Animal Drugs Research Report 2026: $28.88 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Farm Animal Drugs Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The farm animal drugs market, having shown substantial growth in recent years, is expected to continue its upward trajectory. The market size, projected to rise from $20.66 billion in 2025 to $21.96 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.3%, reflects significant market dynamism. This growth stems from factors such as a burgeoning global livestock population, increased prevalence of infectious animal diseases, and rising demand for animal-derived food products. The expansion of commercial farming and the availability of established veterinary drug classes also contribute significantly.

Looking towards 2030, the market is anticipated to hit $28.88 billion, growing at a CAGR of 7.1%. Key drivers include an increased focus on antimicrobial stewardship and heightened demand for high-quality animal protein. Enhanced veterinary healthcare infrastructure, stringent food safety, and animal welfare regulations further boost growth. Prominent trends in this period involve preventive veterinary medications, combination drug therapies, and a focus on food safety and residue compliance.

The surge in global meat consumption plays a pivotal role in propelling the market forward. As global populations grow and urbanization increases, demands for protein-rich diets skyrocket, consequently elevating the need for veterinary drugs that support livestock health, productivity, and meat quality. For instance, UK meat production saw an increase from 4.05 million tonnes in 2023 to 4.16 million tonnes in 2024, according to Defra.

Leading companies are innovating with solutions like moxidectin injectable treatments for parasite control, which enhance livestock productivity. In March 2023, Norbrook Laboratories Ltd. launched Tauramox, a generic moxidectin solution, after receiving FDA approval. MSD Animal Health's acquisition of Elanco Animal Health's aqua business in July 2024 also exemplifies strategic steps undertaken by major players to enhance their market presence.

Key players in this market include Eli Lilly and Company, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Zoetis Inc., and Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, among others. Notably, the Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share in 2025, with significant activity in countries like China, India, and Japan.

Tariffs have impacted the market by inflating costs for imported active ingredients and finished products, leading to price variations. Nevertheless, these challenges have encouraged domestic manufacturing and API localization, enhancing market stability.

The farm animal drugs market research offers insights into market size, regional shares, and competitive landscapes, facilitating informed business decisions. Farm animal drugs are crucial for disease management in livestock, supporting sustainable practices and food safety standards. Primary drug categories include anti-infectives, parasiticides, and anti-inflammatory agents, utilized through various distribution channels and administration routes.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $21.96 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $28.88 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Eli Lilly and Company

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Zoetis Inc.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

Hester Biosciences Limited

Ceva Sante Animale SA

Virbac SA

Huvepharma Inc

Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc

Laboratorios Hipra S.A.

Norbrook Laboratories Ltd.

Neogen Corporation

Ouro Fino Saude Animal Participacoes SA

Eco Animal Health Ltd

Biogenesis Bago SA

Laboratorios Calier S.A.

Laboratorios Syva S.A.

Jurox Pty Ltd

Kepro B.V.

Kyoritsu Seiyaku Corp.

Merck Animal Health

Vetoquinol SA

Nippon Zenyaku Kogyo Co. Ltd.

SeQuent Scientific Limited

Agrovet Market Animal Health

Orion Pharma Animal Health

Zydus Animal Health and Investments Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e8rb8m

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