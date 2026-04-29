Pet Cancer Therapeutics Research Report 2026: $720 Mn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The pet cancer therapeutics market has notably expanded in recent years, with projections indicating further growth from $0.43 billion in 2025 to $0.48 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.3%. This growth is largely due to the rising incidence of cancer in companion animals, advancements in chemotherapy protocols, enhanced veterinary infrastructure, improved diagnostic imaging for pets, and an increasing number of companion animals.

Looking into the future, the market size is anticipated to reach $0.72 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11%. Key drivers include advancements in immunotherapy and targeted therapy, AI integration in diagnosis and treatment, broadening access through online pharmacies, and heightened awareness of early cancer detection. Significant trends include the adoption of targeted therapies, increased use of immunotherapy in pets, expanding multi-modal treatment protocols, and a focus on early detection and palliative care.

As the prevalence of pet cancer rises-partly due to environmental, genetic, and lifestyle factors-demand for sophisticated cancer treatments is climbing. Notably, reports from the American Veterinary Medical Association highlight that around one in four dogs develop cancer in their lifetime, a statistic likely to propel market expansion. These therapeutics aim to enhance survival rates and alleviate animal discomfort by focusing on cancer cell destruction and tumor growth inhibition.

Market leaders are innovating through epigenetic technologies to optimize treatment efficacy and precision. For instance, in April 2024, VolitionRx Limited launched the Nu.Q Vet Cancer Test, offering rapid results using the Element i+ Analyzer. Similarly, Lantheus strengthened its diagnostic imaging capabilities with its June 2024 acquisition of Life Molecular Imaging GmbH, intended to bolster its position in molecular imaging solutions.

Prominent industry players include AB Science, Elanco Animal Health, Zoetis Inc., Anivive Lifesciences, and QBiotics Group, among others. In 2025, North America dominated the market landscape, with the report also covering regions like Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, and more.

Tariffs have affected the market by hiking costs for imported oncology drugs and equipment, particularly impacting North America and Europe. Yet, this has fueled domestic production and localized research to diminish import reliance.

The research report provides comprehensive insights into market statistics, regional shares, competitor analysis, detailed market segments, trends, and opportunities. It serves as an essential resource for understanding the current and future industry landscape.

The range of pet cancer therapies includes chemotherapy, radiation, immunotherapy, and more, tailored for specific cancers like melanoma and lymphoma, available through various channels such as veterinary hospitals and pharmacies. These efforts encompass both treatment and palliative care, contributing to the market's revenue streams.

The defined market value represents enterprise revenues from sales of goods and services, encapsulating the geographic consumption values without accounting for supply chain resales.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $0.48 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $0.72 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.0% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope:

Cancer Types: Melanoma, Mast Cell Cancer, Lymphoma, Mammary and Squamous Cell Cancer

Species: Dogs, Cats, Other Species

Therapies: Chemotherapy, Radiation Therapy, Immunotherapy, Tomotherapy, Other Therapies

End Users: Veterinary Hospitals, Clinical Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Others

Companies Featured

AB Science

Elanco Animal Health

ELIAS Animal Health

Zoetis Inc.

Anivive Lifesciences Inc.

QBiotics Group Ltd.

Regeneus Ltd.

VetDC Inc.

PetCure Oncology at Veterinary Radiosurgery and Imaging Center

Torigen Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc

AdvaVet Inc.

Oasmia Pharmaceuticals AB

Sumitomo Pharma Animal Health Co.

Vetivax

CarthroniX Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Nippon Zenyaku Kogyo Co. Ltd.

Vivesto AB

Norbrook Laboratories Ltd.

Zenoaq Co. Ltd.

Morphogenesis Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v7d4sa

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