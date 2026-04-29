Anticoccidial Drugs Research Report 2026: $1.84 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anticoccidial Drugs Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global anticoccidial drugs market has experienced robust growth and is projected to continue expanding through the end of the decade. The market, valued at $1.35 billion in 2025, is expected to reach $1.45 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 6.9%. By 2030, this growth is anticipated to elevate the market value to $1.84 billion, driven by a CAGR of 6.2%. Factors contributing to this rise include escalating poultry coccidiosis incidence, limited effective drug availability, and rising demand for livestock products. Additionally, improved animal health awareness and innovative drug delivery systems play significant roles.

The forecast period will likely witness substantial growth due to intensified poultry farming and expanded veterinary services in emerging markets. Government support for animal health and increased global meat consumption further foster market expansion. The development of novel drug formulations, combination therapies, and enhanced regulatory compliance are among key trends shaping the industry's future.

The demand for meat proteins, intrinsic to animal muscle tissue and essential for multiple physiological processes, is a primary market driver. This demand surges from increased urbanization, population growth, higher disposable incomes, and changing preferences towards high-protein diets. Anticoccidial drugs are vital for sustaining livestock health and productivity, meeting the rising protein needs responsibly. For instance, Meat And Livestock Australia Limited reported that Australia's red meat and livestock exports grew by 3.2% in 2024, highlighting protein market expansion's impact on anticoccidial drugs.

Poultry farming expansion significantly propels the anticoccidial drug market. Driven by protein demand, farming methods advancements, and global trade expansion, anticoccidial interventions are crucial in early growth phases to prevent coccidiosis. According to the USDA Economic Research Service, chicken sales in the U.S. increased by 4% in 2023, underlining this sector's growth influence. Major anticoccidial drug companies like Zoetis are introducing innovative solutions such as Avi-Deccox, a synthetic coccidiostat, enhancing efficacy against resistant strains.

Leading market players include Zoetis Inc., Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, Huvepharma AD, and others, with North America ranking as the largest regional market in 2025, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow fastest in subsequent years. Regions covered include Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, among others, with notable countries like Australia, Brazil, and China.

Tariffs have incrementally increased production costs by raising the price of imported active pharmaceutical ingredients, affecting ionophore and antibiotic-based drugs. However, they also encourage local manufacturing and supply chain development. The detailed market research report offers comprehensive statistics including market size, competitive shares, and trends essential for thriving in the anticoccidial drugs industry.

The anticoccidial market, composed of vital drugs like semduramicin and monensin, primarily includes factory gate values, with sales revenues captured within the specified geographic market. These revenues consider local consumption irrespective of production location, excluding resales further down the supply chain.

Market Scope

Markets Covered: Drug Classes (Ionophore, Antibiotic, Sulphonamides, Chemical Derivative, Others), Drug Actions (Coccidiostatic, Coccidiocidal), Applications (Poultry, Swine, Fish, Cattle, Companion Animals), Distribution Channels (Veterinary Hospitals, Retail Pharmacy, Others).

Drug Classes (Ionophore, Antibiotic, Sulphonamides, Chemical Derivative, Others), Drug Actions (Coccidiostatic, Coccidiocidal), Applications (Poultry, Swine, Fish, Cattle, Companion Animals), Distribution Channels (Veterinary Hospitals, Retail Pharmacy, Others). Subsegments: Ionophores (Monensin, Lasalocid, Salinomycin), Antibiotics (Tylosin, Lincomycin, Bacitracin), Sulphonamides (Sulfadimethoxine, Sulfaquinoxaline), Chemical Derivatives (Diclazuril, Clopidol), Other Drug Classes (Amprolium, Robenidine).

Ionophores (Monensin, Lasalocid, Salinomycin), Antibiotics (Tylosin, Lincomycin, Bacitracin), Sulphonamides (Sulfadimethoxine, Sulfaquinoxaline), Chemical Derivatives (Diclazuril, Clopidol), Other Drug Classes (Amprolium, Robenidine). Leading Companies: Zoetis Inc., Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, Huvepharma AD, Phibro Animal Health Corporation, Ceva Sante Animale S.A., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Merck & Co. Inc., Bayer AG, and others.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.45 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.84 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Zoetis Inc.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

Huvepharma AD

Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Ceva Sante Animale S.A.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Merck & Co. Inc

Bayer AG

Virbac S.A.

Vetoquinol SA

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Alpharma BVBA

Kepro B.V.

Kemin Industries Inc.

Tianjin Ringpu Bio-Technology Co. Ltd.

Hester Biosciences Limited

Biovet S.A.

HIPRA

Impextraco NV

Lallemand Animal Nutrition

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fu3p4t

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