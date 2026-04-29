Gulf Coast International Properties® Agent Taylor Canada Closes Second Largest Sale of 2026 to Date

NAPLES, Fla., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gulf Coast International Properties® (GCIP) is pleased to announce Taylor Canada, Realtor®, has closed the sale of 860 Admiralty Parade East in Naples’ Port Royal for $40 million, representing the seller in the transaction.

According to MLS statistics*, this transaction ranks as the second-highest residential sale of 2026 to date.

860 Admiralty Parage East is a masterfully designed custom estate, perfectly positioned on an oversized lot and a half, offering an impressive 177 feet of water frontage and highly desirable southern exposure. Completed in 2024 by Knauf-Koenig Group and designed by Kukk Architecture, the residence was built to exceptional standards with world-class materials and craftsmanship.

Spanning more than 11,500 square feet, the light-filled home offers expansive views of Naples Bay and a seamless blend of luxury, privacy, and comfort. Interior features include an exercise room, studio, and a second-floor spa, while the vast outdoor living space is designed for both relaxation and entertaining, with a stunning full outdoor kitchen, al fresco dining area, BBQ grill, multiple fire features, an infinity-edge pool, and a relaxing spa.

“This sale highlights the continued demand for exceptional waterfront properties in Port Royal and the strength of the Naples luxury market. Homes of this caliber in Port Royal are truly rare, and it was an honor to represent the seller in bringing this exceptional property to a successful close,” stated Canada.

About Gulf Coast International Properties®

Locally owned and operated, Gulf Coast International Properties® is a premier real estate firm specializing in luxury real estate in Naples, Florida. The award-winning company has over 100 years of combined experience in the local market.

*Statistics verified at the time of writing.