Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant Expands Menu with Signature Jumbo Shrimp in Garlic and Pepper Sauce Options

LAS VEGAS, NV, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LAS VEGAS, NV - April 29, 2026 - -

Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant has expanded its menu offerings to feature enhanced garlic and pepper sauce dishes, including multiple protein variations and customization options now available through its digital ordering platform. The Las Vegas establishment has introduced new preparation methods and ingredient combinations for its signature Thai and Chinese fusion dishes.

The expanded menu highlights the restaurant's Jumbo Shrimp in Garlic and Pepper Sauce in Las Vegas at Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant, prepared with fresh peeled jumbo shrimps stir-fried in a traditional wok with diced fresh garlic and finely ground premium white pepper. The dish, priced at $23.75, represents the restaurant's commitment to authentic wok cooking techniques at high temperatures, resulting in a rich and spicy flavor profile topped with fresh cilantro and served with steamed jasmine rice.

"The expansion of our garlic and pepper sauce offerings reflects our dedication to providing authentic Thai and Chinese cuisine with modern customization options," said Alan Wong of Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant. "Each dish is prepared using traditional wok methods that preserve the integrity of fresh ingredients while allowing customers to adjust spice levels and portion sizes according to their preferences."

The menu expansion also features the Best Pork in Garlic and Pepper Sauce in Las Vegas at Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant, available as menu item 511 at $18.50. This dish consists of lean pork stir-fried with diced fresh garlic and ground white pepper, following the same traditional preparation methods. Additional protein options include chicken, beef, and vegetarian variations, each customizable with adjustable spice levels and rice substitutions.

The restaurant has implemented a comprehensive spice advisor system to assist customers in selecting appropriate heat levels for their dishes. Brown rice substitution is available for an additional dollar, while extra meat portions can be added for $1.25. These customization options are accessible through the restaurant's enhanced online ordering system at https://www.kungfuplaza.com/entrees/thai/jumbo-shrimp-garlic-pepper, where customers can specify their preferences before placing orders.

"Our digital platform enhancement allows customers to explore detailed ingredient information and customize their orders with precision," added Wong. "This technology integration maintains the authenticity of our cuisine while providing the convenience modern diners expect."

The restaurant's broader service offerings encompass appetizers, soups, salads, vegetarian dishes, fried rice, and stir-fried noodles from both Thai and Chinese culinary traditions. The establishment provides multiple ordering channels including online ordering, telephone orders, and in-person dining, with services extending to dine-in, takeout, and delivery throughout Las Vegas.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wxfsRvj8Eqs

Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant operates as a full-service Thai and Chinese fusion restaurant in Las Vegas, maintaining a comprehensive menu featuring traditional preparations from both culinary traditions. The establishment offers customizable options to accommodate various dietary preferences and spice tolerances while providing online ordering systems, gift certificates, and regular menu updates through its digital platforms.

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For more information about Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant, contact the company here:



Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant

Alan Wong

702-247-4120

aw@kungfurestaurants.com

3505 S Valley View Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89103