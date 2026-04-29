Middle East and Africa Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market Report 2026 Featuring Catalent, Charles River Labs, Lonza, Merck, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and WuXi AppTec

Dublin, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East and Africa Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market: Industry Trends and Future Forecast, Till 2035 - Distribution by Type of Therapy, Type of Scale, Type of Workflow, Type of Process, Type of Technology, End User and Leading Players" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Middle East and Africa cell and gene therapy market is forecasted to grow significantly from USD 223 million in the current year to USD 848 million by 2035, with a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period. This growth is driven by advancements in therapeutics, which offer promising solutions for tackling rare diseases, cancer, and chronic disorders through precise cellular intervention. Key benefits include targeted treatment, tissue regeneration, and genetic disorder progression management.

The MEA cell and gene therapy sector is transitioning from early R&D to wide-scale manufacturing and clinical implementation, propelled by government-backed initiatives and international collaborations. Current trends highlight rapid infrastructure development, automation adoption, and increased CDMO outsourcing due to rising clinical trials and government-supported biotech hubs. These factors position the MEA market for substantial growth.

Several factors drive market expansion, including demographic shifts, strategic government incentives, and tailored technological developments for local healthcare requirements. A key growth driver is the rising prevalence of chronic illnesses, such as cancer and rare genetic diseases, demanding innovative treatment methods. These elements are expected to fuel consistent market growth in the coming years.

However, the market faces challenges like high treatment costs in resource-limited settings, complex manufacturing procedures requiring stringent quality control, and fragmented regulations across the region. Addressing these barriers is crucial for broader therapy adoption.

Cell therapies, particularly CAR-T treatments for cancer, dominate the market, accounting for approximately 60% of the share. Although the gene therapies sector exhibits strong potential, expecting a higher CAGR, driven by effective disease treatment and understanding genetic mutations for intervention.

Research and development currently represent the largest market segment, accounting for nearly 70% of the total share due to growing therapy pipelines and increased R&D investments. The commercial-scale production segment is anticipated to grow significantly, driven by higher therapy demand due to prevalent conditions necessitating local production rather than imports.

The market segments include:

Type of Therapy: Cell (Stem and Non-Stem) and Gene Therapies

Cell (Stem and Non-Stem) and Gene Therapies Type of Scale: R&D and Commercial Scale Manufacturing

R&D and Commercial Scale Manufacturing Type of Workflow: Cell Processing, Cell Banking, Process Development, among others

Cell Processing, Cell Banking, Process Development, among others Type of Process: Upstream and Downstream Processes

Upstream and Downstream Processes Type of Technology: FACS, ELISA, Chromatography, NGS, PCR, etc.

FACS, ELISA, Chromatography, NGS, PCR, etc. End Users: Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies, CMOs

Key Questions Answered:

Who are the major manufacturers in the MEA cell and gene therapy market?

What countries lead the market?

What are the primary trends and challenges?

What is the current and projected market size and CAGR?

How will the market opportunities be distributed across segments?

Reasons to Buy the Report:

Comprehensive market analysis with revenue projections and insights for strategic decision-making.

Understand key drivers, barriers, and opportunities to capitalize on growth prospects.

Identify future opportunities and validate their potential.

Gain insights into customer demand and preferences to tailor offerings effectively.

Equip new market entrants with essential information for successful strategy formulation.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Catalent

Charles River Laboratories

Lonza

Merck

Thermo Fisher Scientific

WuXi AppTec

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j0sgx7

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