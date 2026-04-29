Altuviiio (Swedish Orphan Biovitrum) Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Altuviiio Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The growth in the historic period is attributed to the reliance on standard factor VIII therapies, high bleeding episode burden, and frequent infusion requirements, complemented by early adoption and expansion of hemophilia treatment centers. As we look ahead, demand for long-acting therapies, refined prophylaxis guidelines, increased pediatric treatment uptake, and innovation in clotting factor engineering signal robust advancements. Improved reimbursement frameworks further bolster this promising outlook.

Industry trends for the forecast period feature a shift towards extended half-life therapies and decreased injection frequency in hemophilia care, culminating in enhanced patient adherence and quality of life. An increase in prophylactic treatment adoption and preference for advanced recombinant factors are anticipated. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of hemophilia, accentuated by improved diagnostic and treatment capabilities, presents significant growth opportunities for the Altuviiio sector.

Altuviiio aids in hemophilia A treatment by replacing missing factor VIII, mitigating bleeding episodes through extended dosing intervals. For instance, data from the National Blood Authority indicates a rise from 2,681 hereditary hemophilia A patients in 2022-2023 to 2,788 in 2023-2024. This reflects on the growing Altuviiio market, fueled by enhanced detection and treatment efficacy.

Major industry players are investing in advanced therapies emphasizing extended half-life factor replacements to bolster bleed protection and patient quality of life. A notable development includes Sanofi SA receiving FDA approval for ALTUVIIIO in February 2023, marking a significant advancement in hemophilia A management. Utilizing Fc fusion technology, ALTUVIIIO offers a longer half-life and reduced bleeding episodes, reinforced by clinical trials reporting an annualized bleeding rate of 0.70.

The collaboration between Sanofi SA and Swedish Orphan Biovitrum, initiated in February 2023, aims to enhance hemophilia therapies such as Alprolix, Elocta/Eloctate, and Altuviiio, enhancing patient outcomes globally. Key market operators include Swedish Orphan Biovitrum, with North America leading market share in 2025, and Europe projected as the fastest-growing region.

Regional market dynamics, influenced by tariffs, affect recombinant protein costs, packaging, and logistics, impacting pricing, especially in North America and Europe. Conversely, tariffs promote localized biologic manufacturing, underpinning supply security and treatment continuity.

The Altuviiio market report offers a comprehensive analysis, detailing global market size, regional shares, competitors' market share, and other pertinent data essential for industry success. It presents an extensive evaluation of current and future industry scenarios.

Altuviiio, the brand name for efanesoctocog alfa, addresses hemophilia A by offering prolonged protection against bleeding, providing advantages over traditional therapies in dosing frequency and patient convenience. It is distributed through hospital and specialty pharmacies for diverse patient demographics.

The market encompasses products like Adynovate, Advate, Kovaltry, and Jivi, valued at factory gate values, reflecting manufacturer sales revenues. It includes services provided by the creators and encompasses consumption values representing the revenues within a specified geography, excluding supply chain resale revenues.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Altuviiio Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Altuviiio Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Altuviiio Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Altuviiio Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1. Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine

4.1.2. Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.3. Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.4. Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.5. Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1. Shift Toward Extended Half-Life Factor Therapies

4.2.2. Reduced Injection Frequency in Hemophilia Care

4.2.3. Improved Patient Adherence and Quality of Life

4.2.4. Expansion of Prophylactic Treatment Adoption

4.2.5. Rising Preference for Advanced Recombinant Factors



5. Altuviiio Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Hemophilia Treatment Centers

5.2 Hospitals

5.3 Specialty Clinics

5.4 Adult Patients

5.5 Pediatric Patients



6. Altuviiio Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Altuviiio Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Altuviiio PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Altuviiio Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Altuviiio Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Altuviiio Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Altuviiio Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Altuviiio Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Altuviiio Market, Segmentation by Indication, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Hemophilia A, Prophylaxis Treatment, on-Demand Treatment

9.2. Global Altuviiio Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Hospital Pharmacies, Specialty Pharmacies

9.3. Global Altuviiio Market, Segmentation by End Use, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Adult, Geriatric, Pediatric



10. Altuviiio Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Altuviiio Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Altuviiio Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

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