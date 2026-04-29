AI in Predictive Toxicology Research Report 2026 Featuring Certara, Schrodinger, Instem, Simulations Plus, Lhasa, Chemaxon - Global Forecast to 2030 and 2035

Dublin, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Predictive Toxicology Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The artificial intelligence (AI) in predictive toxicology market is poised for robust expansion, forecasted to reach $2.29 billion by 2030 from an estimated $0.83 billion in 2026, reflecting a CAGR of 28.9%. This growth is driven by increased adoption of AI-driven predictive models, cloud-based platforms, and integration of genomics with chemical data. Rising collaborations between pharmaceutical and biotech companies further amplify demand for rapid chemical safety assessments.

Shifts toward efficient and ethical drug discovery are shaping market dynamics. The demand stems from the prevalence of chronic diseases, personalized medicine, and aging-related health issues. AI in predictive toxicology accelerates drug development by predicting potential toxicological outcomes, as evidenced by the UK's increase in R&D spending to £17.4 billion in 2023.

Strategic collaborations are key to enhancing innovation and market presence. In 2024, SyntheticGestalt's partnership with Enamine aims to advance AI models for drug discovery, utilizing Enamine's vast database of 38 billion molecules. Similarly, Certara Inc.'s acquisition of Chemaxon Ltd. aims to strengthen drug development capabilities through advanced cheminformatics solutions.

Leading companies like Certara Inc, Schrodinger Inc, and others are at the forefront, leveraging AI to improve chemical safety assessments and predict drug toxicity. North America dominates the market, but Asia-Pacific is projected as the fastest-growing region. Countries of focus include the USA, UK, China, and others.

Tariffs affecting imports of high-performance computing hardware have increased operational costs, particularly in North America and Europe. This challenge, however, has spurred local innovation by encouraging domestic manufacturing of AI tools, potentially reducing foreign dependency.

The AI in predictive toxicology market comprises software solutions and services designed for data analysis, leveraging machine learning and natural language processing to support drug development and chemical safety evaluations across various endpoints like genotoxicity and neurotoxicity. End users span pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemical, and cosmetics sectors, alongside contract research organizations.

In conclusion, the AI in predictive toxicology market report offers a comprehensive view including global market size, regional shares, competitive landscape, market segments, and trend analysis. As advancements continue to unfold, stakeholders in the AI and toxicology sectors can look forward to significant developments and opportunities.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $0.83 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.29 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 28.9% Regions Covered Global



Key Technologies & Future Trends

Integration of Multi-Omics Data for Toxicity Prediction

in Silico Drug Toxicity Modeling

High-Throughput Toxicological Screening

AI-Driven Chemical Prioritization

Cloud-Based Toxicology Data Management

Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine

Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

Companies Featured

Certara Inc

Schrodinger Inc

Instem plc

Simulations Plus Inc

Lhasa Limited

Chemaxon Ltd

Algorithme Pharma

Benevolent AI

Berg Health

Biovista Inc

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc

Exscientia plc

Insilico Medicine Inc

Celsius Therapeutics Inc

ArisGlobal

Merative L.P.

BioTeam Inc

Leadscope Inc

MultiCASE Inc

ACD Labs

Optibrium Ltd

Chemotargets SL

Toxys BV

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/km4ute

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