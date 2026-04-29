Clinical Trials Market Analysis/Forecasts 2026-2034 by Phases, Indications, Study Designs, Countries and Competitive Landscape

Dublin, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Trials Market Report by Phases, Indications, Study Designs, Countries and Company Analysis 2026-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Clinical trials market is expected to grow from US$ 92.63 billion to US$ 158.1 billion during 2025-2034. In this respect, the Compound Annual Growth Rate is expected to touch 6.12%.

The clinical trials market is expected to grow at a strong pace during the forecast period due to increasing research and development activity within pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, growing incidence of chronic illnesses, and demand for innovative treatments. Advances have also contributed to market growth.

The globalized clinical trial process enables sponsors to utilize diverse populations of patients, reduce costs of trials significantly, and speed up trial duration. The advancements in health technologies have also lessened the overall time needed for each trial process while promoting patient involvement in various trials as well. As global health speeds up in delivering innovation in medicine and personalized health care, clinical trials continue to be a pillar in health care globally.



Growth Drivers of the Clinical Trials Market

Increasing Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology R&D Investment



One of the key growth drivers in the clinical trial industry is research investment in pharmaceutical and biotech R&D activities. Today, there is more investment in developing R&D activities in the pharmaceutical industry to address critical healthcare needs in categories such as oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune conditions, and neurological conditions. This investment in R&D activities by various governments to augment R&D in the pharmaceutical industry will drive demand for clinical trial services in the coming years.

As competition in the industry is fierce, industry players turn to clinical trials to obtain approval for their drugs by demonstrating safety with efficacy in patients with various conditions. Pharmaceutical majors remain the major investors in biotechnology research investments in the world. Pharma majors such as Roche spent $15.8 billion on R&D in 2024, followed by J&J spending $15.2 billion on R&D in 2024 followed by Pfizer spending $13.9bn. These multinational drug makers are investing in diseases such as oncology, immunology, and rare diseases. These medicines have the potential to be priced at a premium.



Rising Prevalence of Chronic and Complex Diseases



The increasing global burden of chronic and complex diseases also plays a big role in the advancement of the clinical trials market. Cancer, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes mellitus, and autoimmune diseases are examples of chronic diseases that manifest multiple complications and necessitate the introduction of novel therapies.

In addition to these factors, emerging infectious diseases also create an opportunity for vaccine and drug trials. Increase in global population and associated diseases: Aging population and diseases associated with the increase in global population are also important factors for the advancement of the clinical trials market. Diseases associated with population increase include chronic and communicable diseases. In this regard, the burden of chronic diseases continues to increase throughout the world. In the recent past, chronic diseases were responsible for 73 % of all global mortalities.

Non-communicable diseases accounted for 53 % of total mortalities and 44 % of disability-adjusted life-years lost in India. India has more than a sixth of the global population and has been witnessing rapid epidemiological transition - the rise of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) concomitant to socio-economic development.



Advancements in Clinical Trial Technologies and Decentralized Models



The various technological upgradations in the landscape of clinical trials are also creating a positive environment that contributes to increased market growth in this abode of healthcare trials. The technological advancements, such as digital technologies that incorporate electronic data capture, smart systems, wearables, and decentralized monitoring, along with decentralized and hybrid trials that reduce the burden of patients, increase recruitment, and boost participation rates, create a positive environment that increases growth in this healthcare industry segment.



Challenges of the Clinical Trials Market

Patient Recruitment, Retention, and Diversity Issues



Perhaps one of the greatest hindrances associated with clinical trials is patient enrollment. Currently, many clinical trials have very strict eligibility criteria, which has been recognized as a serious impediment. Persson et al. indicate that awareness of clinical trials is very low. Another challenge is ensuring diversity in clinical trial populations.

Even though this remains a tough nut to crack, ensuring diversity is fundamental if clinical trial outcomes are to be generalizable. This has added complexity to clinical trials. More investment is being made into patient-centered clinical trial designs. This has increased the expenses of clinical trials.



Regulatory Complexity and Rising Trial Costs



These clinical trials take place within the context of complex, constantly changing regulatory frameworks that are specific to country and region. Compliance with ethical guidelines, laws related to data privacy, and reporting requirements adds to administrative burden and lengthens timelines for clinical trials.

Therefore, the cost of a clinical trial has grown significantly owing to site management costs, monitoring requirements, advanced technologies, and staffing needs. Especially late-stage trials require large populations and extended follow-up; therefore, their overall costs rise steeply. Managing regulatory compliance amid controlling expenses remains the major challenge, especially for the smaller sponsors and emerging biotech.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $92.63 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $158.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global



Company Analysis: Overview, Key Persons, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis, Revenue Analysis

ICON Plc

Wuxi AppTec

SGS SA

Syneos Health

PRA Health Sciences Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

IQVIA

Sanofi (France)

Medpace

Market Segmentation

Phase

Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

Phase 4

Indication

Autoimmune/Inflammation

Pain Management

Oncology

CNS Condition

Diabetes

Obesity

Cardiovascular

Others

Study Material

Interventional

Observational

Expanded Access

Regional Analysis

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

United Kingdom

Belgium

Netherlands

Turkey

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Australia

New Zealand

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

South Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g7wcgu

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