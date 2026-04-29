EUROBIO SCIENTIFIC : Rapport Financier Annuel 2025
Pièce jointe
| Source: Eurobio Scientific Eurobio Scientific
EUROBIO SCIENTIFIC : Rapport Financier Annuel 2025
Pièce jointe
MISE À DISPOSITION DU RAPPORT FINANCIER ANNUEL 2025 Paris, le 29 avril 2026 Eurobio Scientific (FR0013240934, ALERS, éligible PEA-PME), groupe français leader dans le diagnostic médical in vitro...Read More
EUROBIO SCIENTIFIC SIGNS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CAREDX’s TRANSPLANT LAB PRODUCT DIVISION Acquisition of CareDx’s ‘lab products’ portfolio creates new opportunities for growth and innovation...Read More