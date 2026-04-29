POET LAWSUIT: POET Technologies Sued for Securities Fraud; Investors Should Contact Block & Leviton to Possibly Recover Losses

BOSTON, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton announces that a securities fraud lawsuit has been filed against POET Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: POET) and certain of its executives. Investors who have lost money in their POET Technologies Inc. investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://blockleviton.com/cases/poet.

What is this all about?

The complaint alleges that POET Technologies misrepresented its tax status due to it likely being deemed a passive foreign investment company (or PFIC) under U.S. tax laws which, if not properly reported by each U.S. stockholder, would have negative tax implications for those U.S. stockholders; the foregoing tax issue would, if discovered, make POET Technologies a less attractive investment than it would otherwise be, thus threatening POET Technologies valuation. Additionally, Thomas Mika, despite affirming that he was not violating a non-disclosure agreement, in fact violated a business agreement by speaking about POET Technologies business agreements in a public interview, thus endangering POET Technologies business prospects, and as a result, defendants statements about POET Technologies business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

‍ Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased POET Technologies Inc. common stock between April 1, 2026, and April 27, 2026, and has seen their shares fall may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What should you do next?

The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is June 29, 2026. A class has not yet been certified, and until a certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at shareholders@blockleviton.com, or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Whistleblower?

If you have non-public information about POET Technologies Inc., you should consider assisting in our investigation or working with our attorneys to file a report with the Securities Exchange Commission under their whistleblower program. Whistleblowers who provide original information to the SEC may receive rewards of up to 30% of any successful recovery. For more information, contact Block & Leviton at whistleblowers@blockleviton.com or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Block & Leviton is widely regarded as one of the leading securities class action firms in the country. Our attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for defrauded investors and are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of our clients through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, www.blockleviton.com, call (888) 256-2510 or email shareholders@blockleviton.com with any questions.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

260 Franklin St., Suite 1860

Boston, MA 02110

Phone: (888) 256-2510

Email: shareholders@blockleviton.com