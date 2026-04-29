European $12.12 Bn Food Processing Automation Markets, 2025-2034 by Operational Technology and Software, Component, End-User, Application, Automation Level, Countries and Competitive Landscape

Dublin, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Food Processing Automation Market Report by Operational Technology and Software, Component, End-User, Application, Automation Level, Countries and Company Analysis, 2026-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe food processing automation market will grow from US$ 7.09 billion in 2025 to US$ 12.12 billion in 2034 at a CAGR of 6.14% during the period of 2026-2034

Factors driving the growth of this market include the increasing demand for processed foods and packaging of foods in the region. Furthermore, the increasing labor shortage in the region is contributing towards the growth of the mentioned market. Additionally, the stringent regulations of food safety in the region are increasing the demand for automation systems.







In Europe, food processing automation has become popularized by consumer demand for food processing products, food safety policies, as well as rising labor costs. Food processing firms are faced with challenges of improving efficiency while meeting food safety regulations. Another area through which food processing automation meets the need to maintain a sustainable life style include minimizing food wastage, optimizing food premises through lighting, among other factors. The innovation aspect within Europe, as well as the Industry 4.0 policy, has ensured that automation within the food processing sector becomes widely accepted.



Growth Driver in the Europe Food Processing Automation Market

Increasing Demand for Processed and Convenience Foods



The rise in consumption of processed, packaged, and ready-to-eat meals is a key factor propelling the growth of the food processing automation industry in Europe. The change in lifestyle, urbanization, and working population have driven the consumption of convenient foods that have a longer shelf life.

Food producers are finding themselves under pressure to produce more while ensuring that product quality and flavor are consistent. Automation helps satisfy these requirements as it promotes fast, continuous production, which does not fluctuate, thus providing vital support for meeting their growing demands. Automated processing also facilitates handling various packaging types, ranging from frozen foods, bakery, to dairy products.



Stringent Food Safety and Hygiene Regulations



Food safety and hygiene practices in Europe are therefore a driving force in the adoption of food processing technologies in the region. The use of automated food processing technologies limits human contact with food items, thus ensuring high food hygiene. The European Commission today proposed a package of measures to streamline and simplify EU food and feed safety rules. The package will contribute to further reduced administrative costs and burden with the same high level of food and feed safety.

The EU is therefore close to its goal of achieving €37.5 billion in administrative savings brought about by simplification measures. Currently, the savings amount to €14.3 billion while €12 billion of this sum has been realized through omnibus proposals. The remaining amount of €2.4 billion was realized through simplification of the medical devices proposal, also unveiled today. The automotive omnibus and simplification of food and feed safety rules contribute to achieving this objective.



Labor Shortages And Increasing Operating Expenses



EU labor shortages, as well as increased wages, are driving the adoption of food processing automation in the region faster. A significant portion of food processing is done through repetitive, physically demanding processes with high labor turnover in those jobs. Automation in these processes is particularly appealing since it decreases reliance on human labor while enhancing processing efficiency. Automated processes run 24/7 without incurring higher labor costs in the long run, making such processes highly attractive, although more expensive upfront.

Moreover, food processing automation can also solve labor availability problems in the more agricultural and industrial areas in Europe. "Beset by rising costs and the growing difficulty of attracting skilled personnel, food processors are finding that automation is no longer optional, but mandatory." November 2025, Tetra Pak has launched the Automation & Digitalization offering, Tetra Pak Factory OS, a range of 'modular, open, and scalable' Smart Factory solutions for the food and beverage industries, aiming to "lay the foundation" for 'AI-Ready Factories'.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $7.09 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $12.12 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Europe



Company Analysis: Overview, Key Person, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis, Revenue Analysis

ABB Ltd.

Alfa Laval AB

Baader Food Processing Machinery GmbH

Bosch Rexroth AG

Buhler Holding AG

Endress+Hauser Group Services AG

Emerson Electric Co.

FANUC Corp.

Festo SE & Co. KG

GE A Group AG

Market Segmentations

Operational Technology and Software

Distributed Control Systems (DCS)

Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES)

Variable-Frequency Drives (VFD)

Valves and Actuators

Electric Motors

Sensors and Transmitters

Industrial Robotics

Other Technologies

Component

Hardware

Software and Services

End-User

Dairy Processing

Bakery and Confectionery

Meat, Poultry and Seafood

Fruit and Vegetable Processing

Beverage Manufacturing

Other End-Users

Application

Packaging and Re-packaging

Palletising and Depalletising

Sorting and Grading

Primary and Secondary Processing

Other Applications

Automation Level

Fully-Automatic Lines

Semi-Automatic Lines

Countries

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

United Kingdom

Belgium

Netherlands

Russia

Poland

Greece

Norway

Romania

Portugal

Rest of Europe

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yrujwp

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