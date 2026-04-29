Vishay Specialty Thin Film Introduces Thin Film Metallized Submount Platform

MALVERN, Pa., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced its new thin film submount platform, designed to support next-generation optical transceivers, RF modules, and advanced electronic packaging applications requiring high thermal performance, precision alignment, and high frequency signal integrity.

Known for delivering high performance thin film substrates that enable smaller, faster, and more efficient electronic systems in environments where conventional solutions fall short, Vishay uses precision deposition of passive circuit elements and precision machining of advanced ceramic substrates, including aluminum nitride (AlN). This approach delivers superior thermal conductivity, dimensional stability, and electrical performance in demanding environments through the new platform.

The platform is optimized for emerging applications in high speed data communications, including 800G, 1.6T, and 3.2T optical transceivers, where increasing power densities and tighter packaging constraints require enhanced heat dissipation, difficult alignment problems, and low loss interconnect performance. Vishay’s thin film submounts enable designers to improve thermal management at the device level while maintaining precision alignment and signal integrity at high frequencies.

“Next-generation photonics and RF systems push the limits of thermal, mechanical, and electrical performance at the package level,” said Michael Casper, vice president of specialty thin film at Vishay. “Our thin film submount platform provides engineers with a flexible solution that enables high performance without compromising reliability.”

Key Features and Benefits:

Quick-turn prototyping with high volume production capability from three manufacturing locations

High thermal conductivity: AlN-based substrates support efficient heat dissipation for high power devices

High frequency performance: low loss thin film interconnects support microwave and millimeter-wave applications

Miniaturization: compact, integrated designs support space-constrained modules

Reduction in manufacturing complexity: pre-deposited AuSn or EPIG and precision machining support difficult manufacturing processes

Design flexibility: tailored geometries, metallization schemes, and circuit integration support custom designs





Vishay’s thin film submount platform is proven in a wide range of applications, including laser diode mounting, RF / microwave modules, optical alignment, combined wire bond and SMT processes, and hermetic packaging solutions. The company works closely with customers in defense, space, and high reliability industrial applications to develop designs that meet stringent performance and environmental requirements.

Vishay can provide samples and support custom designs now, supported by global production capabilities.

For more information, visit: https://www.vishay.com/en/landingpage/stf/.

About Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech® is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology

Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Link to detailed information:

https://www.vishay.com/en/landingpage/stf/

Link to product image:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72177720333367543

For more information please contact:

Vishay Intertechnology

Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400

peter.henrici@vishay.com

or

Redpines

Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233

bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com