NADP advocates greater access to care through dental coverage

DALLAS, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Dental Plans (NADP) underscored its commitment to expanding access to dental care during its annual Advocacy in Action (AIA) event April 16 in Washington, D.C.

During 77 meetings with members of Congress, 33 NADP members from across the nation advocated for key legislative priorities affecting the dental benefits industry and millions of Americans who rely on dental coverage.

NADP members focused on policies aimed at improving oral health outcomes and expanding access to dental coverage, including:

Support for the Increasing Access to Dental Insurance Act (S. 1164/H.R. 1397), also known as the independent purchase bill. The legislation would allow consumers to purchase stand-alone dental plans through Healthcare.gov without also purchasing medical coverage. Independent access to dental coverage would most directly benefit employees of small businesses that do not offer dental benefits, approximately 19 million seniors enrolled in traditional Medicare, and about 9 million veterans who are not eligible for VA dental coverage.

Opposition to the Improving Dental Administration Act (H.R. 7931), which would undermine the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA) long-standing federal preemption framework by subjecting self‑funded employer dental plans to a patchwork of state regulations, increasing administrative complexity, costs, and legal uncertainty for employers without clear benefits for patients.

Opposition to the DOC Access Act (H.R. 1521), a federal noncovered services proposal that would weaken consumer protections by allowing providers to charge patients above negotiated rates once annual maximums, frequency limits or other contract provisions are met.

“NADP is the voice of the dental benefits industry, with a mission to improve access to affordable, high-quality dental care,” said NADP Executive Director Mike Adelberg. “We commend our members for representing the industry through Advocacy in Action and for actively participating in the democratic process.”

Advocacy in Action is the cornerstone of NADP’s federal government relations program, providing members with direct opportunities to engage policymakers on the role dental benefits play in overall health policy.

For more information about NADP’s advocacy efforts and legislative priorities, visit www.nadp.org.

About NADP

The National Association of Dental Plans is the largest nonprofit trade association focused exclusively on the dental benefits industry. NADP members provide dental HMO, PPO, indemnity and dental savings plan products to more than 200 million Americans. Members include national, regional and single-state carriers, nonprofit plans, and companies offering both medical and dental coverage, as well as those specializing solely in dental benefits.

CONTACT:

Michael Adelberg

NADP Executive Director

(972) 457-1554

madelberg@nadp.org