Dresner Partners Advised Tecnikabel on Its Acquisition of EIS Wire & Cable

CHICAGO, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Partners, a leading FINRA-registered, middle-market investment bank and Mergers Alliance member firm, is pleased to announce that it advised Tecnikabel Group, a portfolio company of Paris-based Andera Partners, on the acquisition of EIS Wire & Cable. Dresner’s Italian Mergers Alliance partner, Ethica Group, also provided support.

Founded in 1978 in Volpiano, Italy, Tecnikabel is a global leader in the specialty cables, connection systems and harnesses sector. With a manufacturing presence across Europe, North America and Asia, as well as commercial operations in the Middle East and South-East Asia, the group serves critical industries including rail, industrial automation and robotics, aerospace and defense, oil & gas, and telecommunications. Tecnikabel is recognized for its ability to develop customized, high-technology solutions.

Based in South Hadley, Massachusetts, EIS Wire & Cable specializes in the design and manufacture of specialty cables for high-tech applications. EIS serves customers in the industrial automation, defense electronics, aerospace, communications, medical and electronics sectors. The company operates according to Lean Manufacturing methods and systems and is recognized for the quality of its bespoke solutions, its rigorous testing process for every product, and a customer-focused approach that ensures reliability and on-time delivery. EIS is ISO 9001:2015 certified and holds over 700 UL and/or CSA product certifications.

Commenting on the acquisition, Matteo Marini, CEO of the Tecnikabel Group said, “I would like to thank the team at Dresner Partners for guiding us through this process. The acquisition of EIS marks an important milestone in the history of the Tecnikabel Group as we are entering the North American market with full force, bringing with us the group's industrial excellence in specialty cables. EIS shares our core values of technical quality, customization, and customer service. Together, we will accelerate EIS's growth and unlock new commercial opportunities.”

Nicholas Moceri, President of EIS Wire & Cable said, “The decision to join the Tecnikabel Group was the result of careful and thorough consideration, as EIS’ shareholders were not seeking a sale of the company. What convinced us was the strength of Tecnikabel’s industrial platform and the long-term entrepreneurial vision that Tecnikabel brings – values that we believe are fully aligned with the culture and identity of our company. We look forward to this new chapter with confidence, trusting that the partnership with Tecnikabel will provide us with the resources and expertise to continue growing in the North American market, while preserving the quality and service that have always defined EIS.”

Paul Hoffman, Managing Director at Dresner Partners added, “We enjoyed working closely with Tecnikabel Group, Andera Partners, and EIS. This cross-border transaction represents a key strategic step for Tecnikabel, strengthening its presence in the U.S. market and further consolidating its position in the specialty cables segment for both defense electronics and industrial automation.”

Steven Dresner, President of Dresner Partners said, “We are pleased to help Tecnikabel complete this acquisition with the support of our international Mergers Alliance platform and our partner, Ethica Group. This transaction is a manifestation of the benefits clients receive via the extraordinary teamwork and trusted professional relationships across our international Mergers Alliance platform and Dresner’s deep industrial experience. We wish continued success for Tecnikabel.”

More information on Tecnikabel can be found at www.tecnikabel.com. Additional information on EIS Wire & Cable can be found at www.eiswire.com.



About Dresner Partners

Dresner is an award-winning, FINRA-registered middle-market investment bank headquartered in Chicago, with professionals located in New York, Cleveland, San Diego, Houston, Fort Lauderdale, New Jersey, and the San Francisco Bay Area. For more than 30 years, Dresner Partners has provided financial advisory services to middle-market companies throughout the world including merger and acquisitions advisory, institutional private placements of debt and equity, financial restructuring, valuations, and strategic consulting services. Dresner Partners has extensive international and cross-border transaction experience and is a member of Mergers Alliance, one of the world’s leading global mergers and acquisitions partnerships focused on the middle market. An affiliated company, Dresner Corporate Services, is a strategic communications firm specializing in public relations, investor relations, and corporate development. More information is available at www.dresnerpartners.com. You can also follow Dresner Partners on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/dresner-partners/ and X at www.x.com/DresnerPartners.

For Media Inquiries

David E. Gutierrez, Head of IR, PR and Corporate Development, (312) 780-7204, dgutierrez@dresnerco.com



For Transaction Related Inquiries

Paul E. Hoffman, Managing Director, (312) 780-7229, phoffman@dresnerco.com

Steven M. Dresner, President, (312) 780-7206, sdresner@dresnerco.com