Trust Wallet Brings the Perp DEX War to Mobile With Hyperliquid Integration





Trust Wallet's 220M+ users* in eligible jurisdictions can trade perps, including oil and precious metals, without ever switching platforms

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trust Wallet, the world's leading self-custody crypto wallet with over 220 million downloads, has integrated Hyperliquid, a high-performance decentralized blockchain that has executed over $4 trillion in trading volume, giving active traders deeper liquidity, more markets, and faster execution, all without leaving the app.

Crypto traders are increasingly demanding tighter spreads, deeper liquidity, and a wider range of markets. Additionally, perp trading has long been dominated by desktop-first platforms. With Hyperliquid now available alongside Trust Wallet's existing perp providers, serious traders have everything they need in one place, i.e. spot, perps, and asset breadth, including real-world assets (RWAs), without switching platforms.

The integration also opens a new category of markets for Trust Wallet users. Hyperliquid offers perpetual contracts – agreements to speculate on an asset's price movement using leverage, without holding the asset itself – on real-world assets, including oil, precious metals, and equities (including the S&P 500). RWAs recently passed more than $2B in open interest on Hyperliquid, reflecting surging demand from traders who want on-chain exposure to traditional asset classes without touching a brokerage account.

"Perp traders have been telling us what they need; deeper liquidity, tighter spreads, more markets," said Felix Fan, CEO of Trust Wallet. "This integration with Hyperliquid is about becoming the wallet serious traders want to stay in. Everything you need to trade, hold, and control your assets - in one place."

Trust Wallet Perps with Hyperliquid is available now. Users can access the full range of Hyperliquid markets, including RWA perpetuals for oil and precious metals, directly through the Trust Wallet app. Perpetual trading involves leverage and carries significant risk; users should review all relevant disclosures before trading.

*Trust Wallet Perps with Hyperliquid is not available to users in the following countries. "GB", "US", “HK”, "AU", "AT", "BE", "BG", "CA", "CY", "CZ", "DK", "EE", "FI", "FR", "DE", "GR", "HU", "HR", "IS", "IE", "IT", "LV", "LI", "LT", "LU", "MT", "NL", "NO", "PL", "PT", "RO", "SK", "SI", "ES", "SE"

This press release does not constitute a financial promotion directed at UK consumers.

About Trust Wallet

Trust Wallet is the secure, self-custody Web3 wallet and gateway for people who want to fully own, control, and leverage the power of their digital assets. From beginners to experienced users, Trust Wallet makes it easier, safer, and convenient for millions of people around the world to experience Web3, access dApps securely, store and manage their crypto and NFTs, as well as buy, sell, and stake crypto to earn rewards — all in one place and without limits.

Media Contact press@trustwallet.com

About Hyperliquid

Hyperliquid is a decentralized layer one blockchain best known for perpetual futures and spot trading. It is the largest and most liquid decentralized exchange, with support for crypto and real-world assets, such as oil and precious metals. In addition, the ecosystem supports borrowing, lending, and a full-fledged EVM.

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