Vancouver Foundation Appoints Kate Hammer as President and Chief Executive Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Vancouver Foundation is pleased to announce the appointment of Kate Hammer as President and Chief Executive Officer. Hammer, who has been serving in an interim capacity since August 2025, brings a breadth of experience across journalism, public policy and public affairs, philanthropy and community engagement.

Prior to her appointment as Interim CEO, she served as Vice President of Engagement for three years, where she led community engagement and communications. Her experience spans the private, public and non-profit sectors, including roles at Vancity, in the Office of the Premier of Ontario, at the Globe and Mail and the New York Times. She holds a Master’s of Science from New York University and is finishing her MBA at the University of Oxford. Since stepping into the interim role last summer, she has guided the organization with clarity and steadiness, ensuring continuity during a period of transition.

“Kate is a thoughtful, steady and highly respected leader who understands both the complexity of the challenges facing our communities and the role Vancouver Foundation can play in addressing them,” said Susan Grossman, Chair of the Board. “Her leadership over the past several months has demonstrated her ability to navigate complexity, support staff and partners, and advance our purpose with clarity and integrity.”

Since August 2025, Hammer has helped sustain momentum across the Foundation’s priorities, ensuring donor gifts are stewarded responsibly, grantmaking remains reliable and responsive, and key partnerships continue to support community impact across British Columbia.

“As we look ahead, my focus will be on ensuring the Foundation is both responsive and forward-looking – finding new ways to mobilize resources, strengthen our connections with communities and making sure we are well-positioned to meet the challenges and opportunities ahead,” said Hammer. “I am proud of the dedication and expertise of our team, and grateful for the confidence placed in me by the Board. I look forward to continuing this work, providing stable leadership, strengthening relationships, and supporting resilient and thriving communities.”

Hammer’s appointment follows an extensive national search led by the Board of Directors and informed by staff.

About Vancouver Foundation

Vancouver Foundation is dedicated to creating healthy, vibrant, equitable, and inclusive communities across B.C. Since 1943, our donors have created 2,500 endowment funds and together we have distributed more than $2 billion to thousands of charities and non-profit organizations. From arts and culture to the environment, health and social development, education, medical research and more, we exist to create meaningful and lasting impact to communities in B.C.

For more information, visit: https://www.vancouverfoundation.ca/.

Media Contact:

Ashley McKay, Acting Director, Communications

communications@vancouverfoundation.ca