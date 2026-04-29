LocalStack Simulates Data Flows Across AWS Cloud Services to Simplify Debugging with App Inspector

ZURICH, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LocalStack, the market leader in local cloud development, today announced App Inspector, a breakthrough capability in LocalStack for AWS that enables software development teams to identify issues in their cloud application environments faster and more easily than they can in traditional cloud-native development environments. LocalStack for AWS simulates AWS-native production application environments in a lightweight container that deploys on the customer’s private infrastructure, making it possible for teams to validate code in safe, local environments without the security implications, complexity and costs of deploying to AWS.

In traditional cloud-native development environments, developers face complex and time-consuming debugging processes that require waiting for infrastructure deployments and digging through logs for root-cause analysis. This lack of visibility creates delays and allows bugs to slip through unnoticed until they reach production. As more software teams rely on AI agents to build applications, the heightened volume and questionable quality of AI-generated code increases the impact of this bottleneck.

"With 30% to 50% of code now being generated with the help of AI assistants, the pressure on development teams to validate AI-generated code quickly and reliably has never been greater, a challenge App Inspector is purpose-built to address," said Paul Nashawaty, Practice Lead and Principal Analyst, ECI Research and theCUBE Research. "We found that up to 70% of major production incidents stem from misconfigurations, yet most organizations still manage critical configuration through fragmented files and tribal knowledge, making the kind of early-stage visibility App Inspector provides essential to preventing costly production failures."

By simulating the full application stack within a local sandbox container, LocalStack enables developers to understand application behavior more easily than they can when debugging against a public cloud environment. This includes insights such as data flows between AWS services, event execution paths and resource dependencies where misconfigurations often go unnoticed.

App Inspector provides a visual representation of the interaction between services in the local emulation of the user’s AWS application environment so developers can fix bugs without digging through logs. When redeploying a fix, the local container also eliminates the latency and provisioning delays of redeploying to cloud environments, providing near-instant validation.

“The containerized nature of our sandbox environments introduces new possibilities for how software teams build, test and ship software to production,” said Waldemar Hummer, LocalStack co-founder and CTO. “App Inspector leverages that advantage to provide developers the early-stage visibility needed to validate reliability in an efficient way. This is just the latest example of the unique capabilities of LocalStack that help software developers and agents ship reliable software faster than they can in the cloud.”

About LocalStack

LocalStack’s mission is to make cloud software development easier, faster and more impactful by unlocking the benefits of local infrastructure for cloud-based application environments. With more than 1,500 customers and hundreds of millions of Docker pulls, LocalStack has become the de facto standard for local cloud development worldwide. LocalStack is remote-first and backed by Notable Capital. For more information, please visit https://www.localstack.cloud/ .

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