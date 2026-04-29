Combined general meeting of May 22, 2026 - Terms for access to preparatory documents

Paris, France – April 29, 2026 – Atos SE shareholders are invited to attend the combined general meeting of the company to be held on Friday, May 22, 2026, at 10 a.m. (Paris time) at the company’s registered office (River Ouest, in the auditorium, 80 quai Voltaire, 95870 Bezons).

Please note that the general meeting will also be broadcast live on video on the company’s website (https://www.atosgroup.com/en/investors/general-meetings) and that the video recording will then be available for replay in the same section.

The notice of meeting (avis de réunion), including the agenda, the draft resolutions and the main conditions of participation, was published in the BALO (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) no. 39 of April 1st, 2026. The convening meeting (avis de convocation) is published today in the BALO and in a legal gazette. They are also available on the company’s website (https://www.atosgroup.com/en/investors/general-meetings).

In accordance with article R. 22-10-23 of the French commercial code, shareholders may consult and download the preparatory documents for this meeting on the company’s website, under the “General meetings” heading in the “Investors” section (https://www.atosgroup.com/en/investors/general-meetings). As from today, the documents relating to the meeting are made available to or communicated to shareholders in accordance with the applicable legal and regulatory provisions.

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About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 59,000 employees and annual revenue of c. €7.2 billion (pro forma for the disposal of Advanced Computing activities), operating in 61 countries under two brands — Atos for services and Eviden for products and systems. European number one in cybersecurity and cloud, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos Group is the brand under which Atos SE (Societas Europaea) operates. Atos SE is listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos Group is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Contact

Investor relations: investors@atos.net

Individual shareholders: +33 8 05 65 00 75

Media relations: globalprteam@atos.net

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