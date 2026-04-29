Villers-lès-Nancy, 29 April 2026 - 6:00 PM (CEST)

PRESS RELEASE

Solid Q1 2026 performance: revenue of €61.4 million

(+7.7% reported)

Continued momentum in the PHARMAGEST and AXIGATE LINK divisions





Successful integration of EREVO within the Medical Solutions division





Initial revenue contribution from the SÉGUR Wave 2 programme





At 31 March 2026, Equasens Group (Euronext Paris™ - Compartment B - FR 0012882389 -EQS), a leading provider of digital solutions for healthcare professionals, reported revenue of €61.4 million, up 7.7% on a reported basis and 2.9% like-for-like.

Group revenue at 31/03/2026 (€m) 2025

Reported basis 2026

Reported basis Change / Reported basis of which external growth of which Ségur Wave 2 Like-for-like change

(organic growth) Q1 57.0 61.4 4.4 7.7% 2.5 0.2 1.7 2.9%

Revenue includes a €2.5 million impact from changes in scope relating to the activities of EREVO (MEDICAL SOLUTIONS division), NOVAPROVE, and the DIS business (AXIGATE LINK division).

Revenue recognised under Wave 2 of the SÉGUR digital health programme amounted to €0.2 million in Q1 2026 (AXIGATE LINK division).

Denis Supplisson, Chief Executive Officer of Equasens, commented: “Equasens Group reported a good start to FY 2026, with quarterly revenue of €61.4 million, up 7.7% on a reported basis. This performance confirms the strength of our business model, driven by recurring revenue growth and continued momentum across the PHARMAGEST, AXIGATE LINK and MEDICAL SOLUTIONS divisions, supported by the integration of EREVO. Initial contributions from the SÉGUR Wave 2 programme supported this trend and are expected to act as a meaningful driver over the coming semesters. We continue to execute our roadmap, focusing on accelerating technological innovation, expanding the integration of AI into our core software solutions, and developing our SaaS offerings hosted in our private healthcare cloud. As digital needs continue to grow among healthcare professionals and institutions, EQUASENS aims to strengthen its leadership in France and across Europe, with the same enduring ambition of using technology to better serve people.”



Grégoire de ROTALIER, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Equasens, added: “The recognition of initial revenue following the launch of the SÉGUR Wave 2 programme marks an important milestone for EQUASENS and, more broadly, for the healthcare software industry. This new initiative represents a transformative opportunity to accelerate the modernisation of digital tools, enhance interoperability across stakeholders and address evolving usage among healthcare professionals. Combined with the performance delivered across most of our divisions, these results confirm the strength and breadth of our expertise and our ability to support the long-term digital transformation of the healthcare system.”

Revenue by Business Segment

Q1 2026 / Business Segment (€m) 2025

Reported basis 2026

Reported basis Change / Reported basis Systems and equipment 22.9 23.2 0.3 1.4% Maintenance and subscriptions* 25.6 27.7 2.1 8.3% Software and services** 8.5 10.5 2.0 23.2% Total 57.0 61.4 4.4 7.7%

* Maintenance and subscriptions: recurring revenues including SaaS

** Software and services: includes Ségur Wave 2

Systems and equipment sales contributed €0.3 million (+1.4%) to the increase in the Group’s revenue in Q1 2026, following strong growth in 2025.

Healthcare professionals continued to invest in the Group’s solutions, although performance was impacted by an unfavourable base effect reflecting particularly strong activity among pharmaceutical wholesalers in Italy in Q1 2025.

Recurring revenue (maintenance and subscriptions) increased on a like-for-like basis by €1.2 million (+4.7%), driven by ongoing software enhancements, particularly in pharmacy solutions in Italy, and by electronic invoicing services.

Scope effects (NOVAPROVE and the DIS business) contributed €0.9 million (+3.6%) to the growth in recurring revenue.

Software and services revenue in Q1 was supported by the integration of EREVO’s activities, contributing €1.4 million (+16.5%), and by the launch of the SÉGUR Wave 2 programme, which generated €0.2 million (+2.3%).

Like-for-like growth remained solid, particularly in the PHARMAGEST division, which contributed €0.4 million over the quarter (+4.4%).

Revenue by Division

Q1 2026 revenue / Division (€m) 2025

Reported basis 2026

Reported basis Change / Reported basis of which external growth of which Ségur Wave 2 Like-for-like change

(organic growth) PHARMAGEST 42.0 43.9 1.9 4.5% 1.9 4.5% AXIGATE LINK 8.3 9.9 1.7 20.1% 1.1 0.2 0.3 4.1% E-CONNECT 3.5 3.3 -0.1 -3.6% -0.1 -3.6% MEDICAL SOLUTIONS 2.7 3.8 1.2 42.9% 1.4 -0.3 -9.6% FINTECH 0.6 0.4 -0.2 -31.9% -0.2 -31.9% Total 57.0 61.4 4.4 7.7% 2.5 0.2 1.7 2.9%

The PHARMAGEST division maintained its growth momentum in Q1 2026, with revenue of €43.9 million, up 4.5%, driven by its innovation strategy and expansion across Europe.

In France, revenue remained strong (+5.2% to €37.7 million), supported by multiple software innovations. These included automated prescription capture, business performance management tools, secure data storage and electronic invoicing as an accredited platform integrated into accounting software.

Hardware solutions continued to expand, particularly workstation systems, application terminals and electronic shelf labels, which grew by 10.6% in Q1.

In Italy, reported growth remained modest (+1.2% to €4.3 million), reflecting an unfavourable base effect in pharmaceutical wholesaler activity (-7.4% to €3.2 million), offset by very strong momentum in solutions for pharmacies and para-pharmacies (+39.5% to €1.1 million).

In Germany, revenue rose 7.6% to €1.4 million, driven by an expanded hardware offering.

In Belgium, revenue declined 14.2% to €0.5 million, as pharmacies limited investment and focused on profitability.

The AXIGATE LINK division reported Q1 revenue of €9.9 million, up 20.1% as reported and 4.1% on a like-for-like basis.

The Nursing Home segment grew (+1.4% to €4.4 million), supported by an expanding client base (+1.6% to 2,685 sites in France and +1.0% to 698 sites in Belgium) and continued migration to the TitanLink SaaS platform.

The Home Care segment continued to grow with revenue of €2.2 million, up 13.2%, supported by the launch of the SÉGUR Wave 2 programme.

Initial contracts have been secured for the new Home Care Services offering, with deployments scheduled for the third quarter. In addition, a strategic partnership has been signed with Regional Resource Centres (CRT) seeking a dedicated software solution.

The Hospital segment grew 128.4% to €2.2 million, supported by the acquisition of a new solution (ResUrgences software) and additional modules for hospital financial management (DIS), contributing €1.1 million to revenue growth in the quarter.

Like-for-like growth remained strong at 13.7% to €1.1 million, supported by new contracts with hospital groups.

The E-CONNECT division reported revenue of €3.3 million at 31 March 2026 (-3.6%).

Demand remained strong, with sustained market interest in mobility solutions.

However, adoption of the Carte Vitale health insurance card app remains limited, with an estimated 1.0 million users in France.

The MEDICAL SOLUTIONS division reported Q1 2026 revenue of €3.8 million, up 42.9% as reported and down 9.6% on a like-for-like basis.

This growth was driven by the integration of EREVO, a leading French provider of digital continuing education for physicians and allied healthcare professionals.

In 2026, professional training for healthcare practitioners is undergoing significant changes, including the discontinuation of the national Continuing Professional Development (DPC) agency and the transition to periodic certification introducing new practitioner requirements.

In this context, EREVO, which covers the full value chain, is well positioned to address these changes, particularly through its virtual classroom offering, combining remote flexibility with real-time interaction.

On a like-for-like basis, the division’s revenue declined, as new software innovations are being rolled out across core solutions.

The commercial strategy has been redefined, with the launch of a digital marketing campaign and a targeted acquisition of a distributor.

The FINTECH division reported revenue of €0.4 million at 31 March 2026, down 31.9%, due to a subdued refinancing market.

2026 outlook

As previously announced, over the coming quarters the Group will continue to strengthen its position as a leading provider of digital health solutions in France and across Europe.

Technological innovation, the cornerstone of the Group’s strategy, will remain focused on interoperability, coordination among healthcare stakeholders and operational efficiency across the healthcare system.

In particular, the Group’s core solutions will be enhanced with AI functionalities, and R&D in agent-based AI will focus on automating complex tasks and improving user productivity. As part of its SaaS model, new features will be developed and hosted in EQUASENS’ private healthcare cloud.

A significant portion of development resources in 2026 will be dedicated to qualifying the Group’s core software solutions under “SÉGUR “Wave 2”, ahead of the phased rollout of solutions over the next two years in line with the programme’s deployment timetable.

Financial calendar:

Publication of H1 2026 revenue: 30 July 2026 (after market close)

Publication of H1 2026 results: 28 September 2026 (before market opening)

H1 2026 results presentation (SFAF): 28 September 2026

Publication of Q3 2026 revenue: 28 October 2026 (after market close)

About Equasens Group

Founded over 35 years ago, Equasens Group, a leader in digital healthcare solutions, today employs over 1.500 people across Europe.

Equasens Group’s specialised business applications facilitate the day-to-day work of healthcare professionals and their teams, working in private practice, collaborative medical structures or healthcare establishments. The Group also provides comprehensive support to healthcare professionals in the transformation of their profession by developing electronic equipment, digital solutions and healthcare robotics, as well as data hosting, financing and training adapted to their specific needs.

And reflecting the spirit of its tagline "Technology for a More Human Experience", the Group is a leading provider of interoperability solutions that improve coordination between healthcare professionals, their communications and data exchange resulting in better patient care and a more efficient and secure healthcare system.

Listed on Euronext Paris™ - Compartment B

Indexes: MSCI GLOBAL SMALL CAP - GAÏA Index 2020 - CAC® SMALL and CAC® All-Tradable

Included in the Euronext Tech Leaders segment and the European Rising Tech label

Eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (“Service à Réglement Différé” - SRD) and equity savings accounts invested in small and mid caps (PEA-PME).

ISIN: FR 0012882389 – Ticker Code: EQS

Get all the news about Equasens Group www.equasens.com and on LinkedIn

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Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are not guarantees of future performance and are based on current opinions, forecasts and assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions about Equasens' current and future strategy and the environment in which Equasens operates. These involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results or other events, to materially differ from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those detailed in Chapter 3 "Risk factors" of the Universal Registration Document filed with the French financial market authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers or AMF) on April 29, 2025 under number D.25-0334. These forward-looking statements are valid only as of the date of this press release.

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