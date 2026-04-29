Under Canvas Appoints Noah Brodsky as Chief Executive Officer

DENVER, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Under Canvas, the leader in upscale, outdoor hospitality, today announced the appointment of Noah Brodsky as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Brodsky succeeds Matt Gaghen, who has served as Chief Executive Officer since 2020 and helped transform Under Canvas into a scaled, multi-brand hospitality platform with a portfolio spanning some of the country’s most sought-after national park gateways and outdoor destinations. Mr. Gaghen will transition to Executive Chairman through the end of 2026, after which he will join the Under Canvas Board of Directors.

“Over the past several years, Under Canvas has expanded into 17 landmark destinations, including the launch of ULUM, a luxury, outdoor resort brand, and the Outdoor Collection,” said Mr. Gaghen. “It’s been a privilege to help lead a brand that puts connection – to place, to community, and to each other – at the center of everything it does, delivering exceptional experiences in nature. As Under Canvas looks ahead, I’m confident Noah is the ideal leader to carry that same commitment forward while helping Under Canvas continue to innovate and redefine how guests from around the world experience the outdoors.”

Mr. Brodsky brings more than two decades of leadership experience across hospitality, travel, and consumer lifestyle brands, along with deep expertise in scaling premium, experience‑led businesses. Most recently, he served as Chief Commercial Officer at Lindblad Expeditions, where he oversaw the global commercial strategy for the company’s expedition travel portfolio. Prior to that, he held senior leadership roles at Travel + Leisure Co., including President of the Travel + Leisure Group and Chief Brand Officer, leading global brand, digital, CRM, and consumer engagement initiatives across multiple travel brands, and at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, where as Senior Vice President of Worldwide Loyalty and Customer Engagement he led the evolution of Wyndham Rewards. Earlier in his career, Mr. Brodsky held leadership positions at WeWork and Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, Inc.

“Under Canvas has created something truly distinctive in travel – immersive stays that combine the wonder of the outdoors with elevated design, comfort, and hospitality,” said Mr. Brodsky. “With a growing portfolio rooted in iconic locations and a guest experience that feels intentional at every touchpoint, the brand is exceptionally well positioned to meet increasing demand for more meaningful, place-based travel. I’m grateful to Matt for the foundation he’s built and excited to build on that momentum as we continue expanding Under Canvas in a way that stays true to its purpose.”

In April 2026, the company announced the opening of Under Canvas Yosemite, its first location in California and the state’s first DarkSky Approved lodging experience, representing a significant expansion into the West Coast. In April 2025, Under Canvas introduced The Outdoor Collection, adding distinctive properties including The Fields of Michigan in South Haven and Bar N Ranch in West Yellowstone, while continuing to broaden its platform with ULUM, a design‑forward luxury resort brand that debuted in Moab, Utah. Looking ahead, the company is set to open Under Canvas White Mountains in New Hampshire in June 2026, extending its footprint into the Northeast as it continues to grow thoughtfully across iconic outdoor destinations.

About Under Canvas

The leader in upscale, outdoor hospitality, Under Canvas is the ultimate outdoor destination experience. Its safari-style accommodations perfectly embrace their natural surroundings while featuring indoor luxuries, allowing guests to discover their outdoor self in comfort and style. Under Canvas operates 17 locations across three brands: North Yellowstone - Paradise Valley, West Yellowstone and Glacier (MT); Moab, Zion, Lake Powell - Grand Staircase and Bryce Canyon (UT); Mount Rushmore (SD); Great Smoky Mountains (TN); Grand Canyon (AZ); Acadia (ME); Yosemite (CA); Columbia River Gorge (WA); White Mountains (NH); Bar N Ranch in MT.; The Fields of Michigan in MI; and ULUM Moab in UT. To grant further access to the nation's most coveted landscapes, Under Canvas expanded its portfolio with two additional brands. ULUM, a bespoke, l MICHELIN Key, luxury outdoor resort brand that debuted its first location in Moab, Utah in spring of 2023. The Under Canvas Outdoor Collection is a growing line of distinctive, nature-based properties curated with place and purpose in mind, currently including The Fields of Michigan (South Haven, MI) and Bar N Ranch (West Yellowstone, MT). For more information, please visit http://www.undercanvas.com and http://www.ulumresorts.com.

Media Contact:

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undercanvas@jpublicrelations.com

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