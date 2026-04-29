Red Post Energy Group Appoints John McDonough as President of Red Post Energy, LLC

HOUSTON, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Post Energy Group today announced the appointment of Colonel John McDonough, U.S. Marine Corps (Ret.) as President of Red Post Energy, LLC, the company’s independent power subsidiary focused on scalable, dispatchable generation and grid resilience solutions. In this role, McDonough will lead Red Post Energy’s growth strategy, operational execution, and national expansion as the company scales its platform supporting large-scale data centers, AI infrastructure, and industrial customers across the United States.

McDonough brings more than three decades of leadership experience spanning military service and the private sector. He served as a Marine infantry officer for 24 years, commanding from the company, battalion, to special operations task force level. His service includes multiple combat tours, earning the Defense Superior Service Medal, the Legion of Merit, two Bronze Stars with Valor, and the Purple Heart Medal.

Following his military career, McDonough held senior leadership roles at General Electric, where he worked in global strategy, and served as Chief Operating Officer for both Toyota Material Handling and Moser Energy Systems / Atlas Energy Solutions, where he led distributed operations including engineering, manufacturing, field service, and large-scale power generation fleets.

Red Post Energy, LLC operates at the intersection of midstream fuel supply and downstream power generation—delivering what the company calls “the power behind the data.” As an infrastructure developer and independent power provider, the company designs, builds, and operates natural gas-fired generation assets and resilient microgrid solutions to support the exponential growth of digital infrastructure. The appointment comes as Red Post Energy Group positions for a future initial public offering (IPO) and accelerates deployment of its energy platform across key U.S. markets.

“John is exactly the leader we need at this stage of our growth,” said Lance Medlin, Founder and CEO of Red Post Energy Group. “We brought John McDonough in based on his leadership, deep operational experience in energy, and his ability to execute at scale. As we move from early-stage development into full-scale deployment, his discipline, judgment, and track record of building high-performing organizations will be critical in setting the conditions for a successful IPO. More importantly, John understands how to translate vision into reality—aligning strategy, capital, and execution to deliver reliable, large-scale power infrastructure. He brings a mission-first mindset that fits perfectly with who we are and where we’re going.”

McDonough’s Perspective

“I’m honored to join Red Post Energy, LLC at such a pivotal moment,” said McDonough. “The demand for reliable, scalable power—particularly for data centers and emerging technologies—is one of the defining challenges of our time. Red Post has built a differentiated platform that sits at the convergence of energy infrastructure, national security, and economic growth. My focus will be on building a disciplined, repeatable operating model that allows us to scale with speed, reliability, and confidence—delivering for our customers while strengthening America’s energy backbone.”

About Red Post Energy, LLC

Red Post Energy is an independent power provider and infrastructure developer focused on delivering dispatchable, scalable power solutions for high-growth industrial and technology sectors. The company specializes in integrating natural gas supply with on-site generation, enabling rapid deployment of resilient power systems for data centers, AI hubs, and mission-critical applications. Through its broader platform, Red Post Energy Group is advancing a national strategy to support long-term energy security, infrastructure resilience, and economic expansion.