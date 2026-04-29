Air Canada Welcomes Positive Ratification Votes by its Flight Operations Crew Schedulers and its In-Flight Crew Schedulers on New Four-Year Collective Agreements

MONTREAL, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Canada today said it welcomes the results of a vote by its Flight Operations Crew Schedulers and its In-Flight Crew Schedulers represented by Unifor, approving a new collective agreement between the airline and Unifor. The four-year collective agreements are in effect until May 22, 2029.

Unifor represents approximately 100 Flight Operations Crew Schedulers and 90 In-Flight Crew Schedulers based in Canada.

“On behalf of Air Canada, I would like to thank the members of the Unifor and Air Canada bargaining teams for their hard work and diligence in successfully negotiating these agreements. Kudos to both sides,” said Mike Abbott, Vice-President, Labour Relations.

Flight Operations Crew Schedulers and In-Flight Crew Schedulers are responsible for the logistics of scheduling flight crews and cabin crews respectively to ensure appropriate staffing of all Air Canada mainline and Air Canada Rouge flights, managing crew rosters and arranging accommodations and transportation.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country’s flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Headquartered in Montréal, Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada’s Aeroplan program is Canada’s premier travel loyalty program, with more than 10 million members worldwide. Members can earn or redeem points on the world’s largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers more travel choices than any other Canadian tour operator to hundreds of destinations worldwide, with a wide selection of hotels, flights, cruises, day tours, and car rentals. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada’s passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada’s climate-related ambition includes a long-term aspirational goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. For additional information, please see Air Canada’s TCFD disclosure. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX (AC) in Canada and the OTCQX (ACDVF) in the US.

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