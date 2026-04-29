Keith D’Agostino Establishes New Academic Grant for Undergraduate Cancer Survivors to Foster Leadership and Resilience

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keith D’Agostino, a veteran financial industry leader and dedicated community advocate, officially announces the launch of the Keith D’Agostino Scholarship for Cancer Survivors. This initiative provides vital financial assistance to undergraduate students who have persevered through a cancer diagnosis and continue to pursue their higher education goals. By focusing on the intersection of academic ambition and personal fortitude, the program highlights the unique leadership qualities inherent in those who have overcome significant health challenges.

The Keith D’Agostino Scholarship for Cancer Survivors serves as a bridge for students balancing the complexities of recovery and university life. Keith D’Agostino recognizes that the journey of a survivor often cultivates a level of maturity and discipline that mirrors professional excellence. Throughout a career spanning nearly three decades, Keith D’Agostino has prioritized ethics and a client-centric approach, and he now seeks to reward students who exhibit similar integrity in their own lives. This award aims to alleviate the financial burdens associated with degree completion, allowing recipients to focus on their long-term professional aspirations.

The eligibility criteria require applicants to be currently enrolled undergraduate students at an accredited institution who have a documented history of cancer. To apply, candidates must submit an original essay of 500 to 600 words. The essay prompt asks students to discuss how their experience as a survivor has influenced their perspective on resilience and how they intend to utilize that strength in future leadership roles. Submissions are evaluated based on the student’s ability to articulate a clear vision for their future and the impact they hope to make within their chosen field.

Keith D’Agostino believes that education is a primary driver of social and professional mobility. Having achieved his own academic milestones at Hofstra University and Chaminade High School, Keith D’Agostino understands the importance of a strong educational foundation. His commitment to mentorship is evident through his years of service as a baseball coach and his tenure on the East Woods School board of trustees. This scholarship reflects the same dedication to community development that has characterized the personal and professional life of Keith D’Agostino for years.

The selection process focuses on identifying individuals who demonstrate the potential to lead with empathy and strength. By investing in these students, the program ensures that survivors have the resources necessary to transition from the classroom to impactful careers. Keith D’Agostino remains active in his various leadership roles and continues to advocate for programs that empower students through merit-based opportunities and character development.

Applications for the upcoming cycle are accepted until January 15, 2027. The scholarship committee conducts a thorough review of all qualifying essays to select a recipient who best embodies the spirit of perseverance. The formal announcement of the winner is scheduled for February 15, 2027.

Interested students can find detailed instructions and the online application portal at the official website. All inquiries and completed application materials should be directed to the scholarship's dedicated selection committee via email.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Keith D’Agostino

Organization: Keith D’Agostino Scholarship for Cancer Survivors

Website: https://keithdagostinoscholarship.com/

Email: apply@keithdagostinoscholarship.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f3169976-37ee-427b-8678-4a74ee58845c